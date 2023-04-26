On April 20th a multitude of community nonprofits gathered at the Teton County Fairgrounds to bring together and educate residents of the community about sustainable initiatives and best practices while celebrating Earth Day.
The event was led by nonprofits Teton Valley Community Recycling, Mountain Roots Education, and the Teton Regional Land Trust.
That wasn’t the be-all-end-all though, other nonprofits and projects represented included PAWS (yes, there were puppies), Pierre’s Pedal Project, the University of Idaho ag extension, and mountain academy to name a few.
TVCR director Angela Saggiomo was ecstatic to see a great turnout as the event ran from noon to four PM.
“I believe we had about 300 people pass through the event over the four hours,” said Saggiomo. “That was a huge turnout, even more than we were expecting, and we’re really excited about it.”
Saggiomo believes that their move indoors to the fairgrounds, necessitated in part by tough luck with spring weather in the past few years, played a big part in that success. 18 booths were filled by the various nonprofits and businesses, and the space also accommodated demonstrations and some live music.
“It was a great transition for us because we were able to open it up to more booths than in the past just because of space,” said Saggiomo.”The ability to have it at the fairgrounds this year and to collaborate with them really opened up the event.”
Saggiomo has helped, along with many others, grow the Earth Day gathering every year since it started in 2018.
“I think that the biggest thing that has allowed this event to grow every year is the collaborative effort that we started back in 2018 between TVCR, Mountain Roots Education, and the Teton Regional Land Trust. We all kind of pool our resources,” Saggiomo said.
“Each year a different organization takes turns leading the event and kind of being the point person for planning with the other two organizations as the main support. This year, Mandy (Crane) over at TRLT was the kind of the lead for the event and she did such an amazing job,” Saggiomo continued.
That cooperation has enabled the Earth Day gathering to become more than the sum of its parts.
“Being able to pull all of our resources together and our supporters and everything has been a huge asset to the event. We’re all small nonprofits, so it’s great to collaborate and work together because we all have conservation-driven missions and environmental missions. So it’s great to work with them and to make the event such a huge success,” said Saggiomo.
TVCR was especially impressed with PAWS, which were given discarded leashes to use with their pets. Saggiomo identified it as a parallel to TVCR’s mission.
“PAWS came out and had a few adoptable puppies with them, which was I think a big draw for the event in general, once people heard puppies were coming,” said Saggiomo.
“They were also giving away leashes that were originally incorrectly made, I believe, and then donated by the company to PAWS which they then were able to give away. That’s pretty close to our heart because we love using something that would maybe otherwise end up in the trash and giving it out to the community,” said Saggiomo.
Saggiomo also saw Mountain Roots doing some nice work with old editions of the Teton Valley News.
“Mountain Roots had a great activity where they were planting seeds and getting folks excited for the growing season we should have soon. They were making little plant containers out of newspaper and planting seeds that are best planted straight into the ground and that will disintegrate and actually work to kind of help the plant out in the end,” said Saggiomo.
The Pierre’s Pedal Project booth was also a hit, with bikes being fixed and de-facto workshops being held.
Founder John Beller was happy to be out in the community raising awareness for Pierre’s, which has seen over 150 bikes (and helmets) given away to children and those in need of some self-transportation.
“The emphasis there for us as much was to enhance our visibility to help people see what we’re doing and understand that we’re a resource both to the community here and to get bikes in the hands of kids,” said Beller.
Pierre’s has been open on Saturdays for a while now, a more accessible time for most kids, and also is starting to teach maintenance techniques to those that want to work on their own stuff.
Pierre’s hired a professional bike mechanic to train their volunteers and some community members last January, who can now help pass some of those lessons on in other settings.
Beller was also informing visitors to the booth that they will be having a Youth Repair Rendezvous on May 6th, which will help kids learn some tricks of the trade.
“We’re inviting kids to bring in their bikes and we’ll have volunteers to help them do basic stuff like fix flat tires and safety checks, mostly to make sure their bikes are safe to ride,” said Beller.
“Since we were next to Mountain Academy, we had a collection of kids come by and we were testing the waters on, on training kids techniques. We had some kids take some tires off and fix some tubes, it ended up being a little bit of a dry run for us for our May 6th event,” said Beller.
Beller pointed out that when kids take ownership and know how to fix their bikes, it can lead to furthering their passion for riding.
“When a kid knows how to work on his own bike, there’s some pride in their ownership,” said Beller. “They’ll have a bike that runs. If the bike’s not working properly for them, they’ll likely get frustrated and throw it in a corner. If they can keep it up and running, it can keep them happy and it keeps them riding,” said Beller.
Parents can also benefit from saving the bikes that would otherwise be thrown away or tossed aside.
“One of the things we’re adding to the picture is saving them some time and money by fixing up the bike that really just needed some TLC,” said Beller.
Beller is happy to be fostering a sense of pride in kids while also keeping things away from a landfill.
“Our mission is to keep, you know, as many things out of the landfill as possible,” said Beller. “From a bicycle standpoint, really since we’ve initiated the project, we’ve seen the number of good quality bikes that were getting thrown away. We’re now keeping those out of the landfill. So I think that that really ties closely with our mission of reducing waste.”
“There’s kind of two pieces to that. The one, of course, is waste reduction while increasing reuse instead of just throwing things away, instead rebuilding them and reusing them. We’ve also got tons of supplies and parts that we’ve pulled off of old bikes that we can now use on some of these other bikes that are difficult to find parts for.
At the end of the day, Beller and Pierre’s pedals are also ecstatic to help the earth as well as the people that inhabit it.
“The other piece of that mission that is tied in with Earth Day is our desire to get people out of cars and on bikes to get them, you know, transporting themselves and to be an alternative to petroleum-based systems. It also helps with their mental health and their physical health,” said Beller.
For more information on the Pierre’s Pedal Project’s May 6th event, visit their Facebook page or reach out to TVCR at tetonrecycling.org.
