On Wednesday, March 15 the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s 16th Annual Tin Cup Challenge Application Period opens with the Tin Cup Kick-Off Meeting! The first half-hour is a mandatory meeting for organizations that have never participated in the Tin Cup Challenge or have been absent from participating for more than 2 years. The meeting will be held from 9 AM — 10 AM at the Community Foundation office, 189 North Main Street, Suite 112. It is highly suggested that new Executive Directors or new staff responsible for overseeing Tin Cup participation also attend. Any organization looking for a Tin Cup refresher is welcome to come for all or part of the meeting. The second half of the meeting, beginning at 9:30 AM, will include personalized help with Tin Cup logins and applications.

This informational meeting reviews the application process, guidelines, and important dates. According to Brian Thysell, Community Foundation Program Manager, “This is a great opportunity for participating nonprofits to gather necessary information and have all their questions answered. Attending this meeting in March gives nonprofits the opportunity to plan and organize their strategy before heading into the busy summer months.”

