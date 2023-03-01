On Wednesday, March 15 the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s 16th Annual Tin Cup Challenge Application Period opens with the Tin Cup Kick-Off Meeting! The first half-hour is a mandatory meeting for organizations that have never participated in the Tin Cup Challenge or have been absent from participating for more than 2 years. The meeting will be held from 9 AM — 10 AM at the Community Foundation office, 189 North Main Street, Suite 112. It is highly suggested that new Executive Directors or new staff responsible for overseeing Tin Cup participation also attend. Any organization looking for a Tin Cup refresher is welcome to come for all or part of the meeting. The second half of the meeting, beginning at 9:30 AM, will include personalized help with Tin Cup logins and applications.
This informational meeting reviews the application process, guidelines, and important dates. According to Brian Thysell, Community Foundation Program Manager, “This is a great opportunity for participating nonprofits to gather necessary information and have all their questions answered. Attending this meeting in March gives nonprofits the opportunity to plan and organize their strategy before heading into the busy summer months.”
With over 50% of gifts received in the last two-weeks of giving, the Community Foundation of Teton Valley has condensed the traditional giving period by two weeks to alleviate nonprofit pressure during what are typically the most demanding months for local organizations. Serving as both a 6-week giving period and a one-day celebration of the community’s spirit of generosity, the Tin Cup Challenge has raised over $20.8 million in just 15 years for Teton Valley nonprofits. According to Bonnie Self, Foundation Executive Director, “The Tin Cup Challenge provides inspiration for those who care about Teton Valley to act on behalf of their community. Whether donors give time, talent, or monetary donations, it all adds up to create a significant impact for local nonprofits.”
Whether your organization has participated in the Tin Cup Challenge for the last fifteen years or you’re looking to make 2023 the first year, this mandatory meeting for new participants is key to successful participation in the 16th Annual Tin Cup Challenge. Attending organizations should RSVP on our website or by contacting Brian Thysell at bthysell@cftetonvalley.org by 5 PM on Friday, March 10th.
The 16th Annual Tin Cup Challenge Event Day will be held on July 15, 2023 — always the third Saturday in July — from 9 AM to Noon in the Driggs City Park. Register to race today! For more information and to apply to the Tin Cup Challenge, please visit www.TinCupChallenge.org.
