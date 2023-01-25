bailey smith.jpg

Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Bailey Smith

Prosecutors from Teton and Bonneville County will host a community forum on Idaho laws related to firearms and self defense on January 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Teton School District Administration Building, 481 N. Main Street in Driggs, Idaho.

The forum will focus on current laws in Idaho related to firearms and what is required before one’s actions will be justified under the laws of self-defense or defense of others.

