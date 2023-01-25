...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches below 6500 ft. Above 6500 ft
elevation, one to two feet are possible.
* WHERE...Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton, Island Park, Pine Creek
Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.
Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Prosecutors from Teton and Bonneville County will host a community forum on Idaho laws related to firearms and self defense on January 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Teton School District Administration Building, 481 N. Main Street in Driggs, Idaho.
The forum will focus on current laws in Idaho related to firearms and what is required before one’s actions will be justified under the laws of self-defense or defense of others.
“In a community where many people own and carry firearms, as is their right under the Second Amendment, it is important for individuals to understand the laws governing the possession and use of those firearms, and the limits of permissible self-defense,” said Bailey Smith, Teton County Prosecuting Attorney.
“This presentation will inform law abiding citizens how to stay on the right side of the law,” Smith added.
“I was involved in a similar presentation in Swan Valley where a Teton County resident requested that a firearms and self-defense presentation be offered locally, so Bailey and I collaborated to put on this forum,” said Randy Neal, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney.
“As they say, knowledge is power, and everyone who chooses to arm themselves should arm themselves with knowledge as well.” Neal added.
There is no cost for the forum and the prosecutors will answer any general questions related to firearms and self-defense.
