House Bill 24 (H24), a piece of legislation that gathered a lot of attention, was passed earlier this Legislative Session by the House and sent to the Senate. The bill did not have strong support in the Senate, so it was held by the Senate Commerce Committee chair. H24 expands the existing Idaho Launch Program to include high school graduates starting with the Class of 2024. Students that qualify could receive up to a $8,500 grant to be used for a career technical program, a community college, a workforce training provider, or a college of their choice.
An emphasis would be placed on students going into careers that are “in-demand,” like welders, plumbers, electricians, nurses, and other technical fields. The Workforce Development Council would administer the program and determine who qualifies for grants. H24 has issues that made some senators uneasy, like the grant could be used for room and board in addition to tuition. Other issues were that the bill lacks accountability to the Legislature, and it eliminates the Opportunity Scholarship used for higher education.
To address these concerns, a few senators worked on a “trailer” bill to clarify H24. Senate Bill 1167 (S1167) makes changes to H24 by requiring the Workforce Development Council to provide a report to the Legislature every year giving more accountability to the program. S1167 also caps the maximum State match at 80%, or $8,000, and limits the use of funds to tuition only at community colleges and workforce training providers.
Consequently, S1167’s fiscal note dropped from $120 million to $80 million, which is what the Legislature appropriated in the Special Session held last September. S1167 fixed many of our concerns and made it easier to pass both H24 and S1167.
Yes, both bills help Idaho businesses in securing their future workforce needs, but the legislative purpose of these bills is to help low-income and fixed-income families and their children secure their future economic security. Similar programs in other states have had great success and it has been proven to raise the average income of those that participate. H24 will now go to the Governor and S1167 will go to the House to be debated.
The Senate also debated and passed House Bill 292 (H292) this week. This is the property tax relief bill that I have mentioned in previous weeks. This bill passed the Senate 32 to 3 and was sent to the Governor. As a reminder, this bill provides $335 million in property tax relief.
Some of the funds will be used for homeowner tax relief, and some will be used to help school districts pay off bonds and levies thereby providing tax relief for all property taxpayers. In addition, there is a “Circuit Breaker” provision in the bill to help those on fixed incomes. The bill also eliminates the March election date for school districts which has raised some concerns. Funds for this tax relief bill will come from the General Fund in the form of 4.5% of sales tax collected and from the Wayfair Relief Fund. We will see what the Governor decides as it’s now in his hands.
One Senate bill that is also getting attention is a bill brought by Senator Cook of Idaho Falls. Senate Bill 1163 (S1163) tackles the issue of helping parents keep their kids from finding pornography on their mobile devises.
This legislation requires manufactures of internet-capable devices to install and activate technology to empower parents to protect their kids. This legislation recognizes the harm that comes from online pornography. Senator Cook has worked hard on this issue for a couple of years now and I think he has a good bill that will help parents and protect our kids.
The end of this Legislative Session is evident as several committees are shutting down and the last of JFAC’s budget bills are coming to the Senate and House floors to be debated. Looking forward to returning home!
