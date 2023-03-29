Mark Harris

Sen. Mark Harris

House Bill 24 (H24), a piece of legislation that gathered a lot of attention, was passed earlier this Legislative Session by the House and sent to the Senate. The bill did not have strong support in the Senate, so it was held by the Senate Commerce Committee chair. H24 expands the existing Idaho Launch Program to include high school graduates starting with the Class of 2024. Students that qualify could receive up to a $8,500 grant to be used for a career technical program, a community college, a workforce training provider, or a college of their choice.

An emphasis would be placed on students going into careers that are “in-demand,” like welders, plumbers, electricians, nurses, and other technical fields. The Workforce Development Council would administer the program and determine who qualifies for grants. H24 has issues that made some senators uneasy, like the grant could be used for room and board in addition to tuition. Other issues were that the bill lacks accountability to the Legislature, and it eliminates the Opportunity Scholarship used for higher education.

