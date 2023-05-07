Screenshot 2023-05-07 at 12.37.38 PM.png

The Education Foundation of Teton Valley and Community Foundation of Teton Valley, in partnership, are proud to announce the second recipient of the newly established Richard Grundler College Scholarship.

The winning recipient, Luisa Araujo, a graduating senior from Teton High School will be attending Colorado State University this fall. Ms. Araujo is a member of National Honor Society, a District Officer for FFA, and a member of the high school’s wrestling team.

