The Education Foundation of Teton Valley and Community Foundation of Teton Valley, in partnership, are proud to announce the second recipient of the newly established Richard Grundler College Scholarship.
The winning recipient, Luisa Araujo, a graduating senior from Teton High School will be attending Colorado State University this fall. Ms. Araujo is a member of National Honor Society, a District Officer for FFA, and a member of the high school’s wrestling team.
Of her wrestling experience, Ms. Araujo says, “ I was the first girl in my region to wrestle. As someone who has been lucky enough to live in a day and age where women have permeated almost every sector of society, it was quite shocking to experience being such a small minority among my teammates. I was the first woman to join and compete on the wrestling team. I have competed in both the male and female divisions. In fact, I find myself quite lucky to have been able to witness female wrestling becoming sanctioned in the state of Idaho. As well as wrestling for my local high school I wrestled at the National level for Team Idaho in the summer of 2021 and 2022.”
Regarding her scholarship award, Ms. Araujo states, “This scholarship has not only alleviated the financial burden that would otherwise prevent me from exploring engineering, but also made me an ambassador for the Latino community in advanced academia. It has allowed me to honor the sacrifice of my immigrant father by using my education to further inflict change upon the world before me. The Richard Grundler Scholarship has given me the opportunity to dream which is the true essence of American life.”
Mr. Richard Grundler and the scholarship committee congratulate Ms. Araujo on her impressive accomplishments and are honored to invest in her future academic goals. There will be a celebration of this scholarship and awardee during the Next Step Celebration taking place at Teton High School on June 1 st at 6:30 pm.
The Richard Grundler College Scholarship was established through the generosity of local community member, Mr. Richard Grundler, with the goal of supporting a graduating Latino senior’s ability to attend an out-of-state university.
The scholarship is worth $40,000 over four years. A scholarship selection committee consisting of community volunteers and representatives from the Education Foundation and Community Foundation of Teton Valley, was formed to review all applications and determine the final recipient.
“There are many students in our valley that are doing exceptional work,” says Kristin Livingston, former Executive Director of the Education Foundation of Teton Valley, “and it was an honor to read their stories and learn more about what they hope to accomplish in the future.”
The Education Data Initiative notes the average tuition for an out-of-state university costs $35,807 per year. The Richard Grundler Scholarship makes pursuing higher education at an out-of-state college a possibility for Latino students in Teton Valley.
The Education Foundation, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Teton Valley, acting as the financial administrator, can offer this type of monetary support thanks to the generosity of a local community member.
If you’d like to invest in this scholarship fund or create one of your own, please contact Bonnie Self, Executive Director at the Community Foundation via 208-354-0230 or tadams@cftetonvalley.org. To discuss further opportunities to support Teton School District students interested in pursuing higher education, please reach out to Diane Green at executivedirector@tetoneducation.org.
