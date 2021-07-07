The Big Hole Mountains rise steadily out of the west side of Teton Valley. They lack the drama of their neighbors to the east, the Teton Range, which begin similarly—sloping on their western flanks—only to rise precipitously to crystalline peaks identifiable from hundreds of miles away. Don’t let the Big Holes fool you. What may appear like a gentle sloping array of innocuous, indiscernible peaks is filled with both dramatic canyons and ridgelines that reveal themselves only to those who venture deep into the range.
While the Big Holes offer recreational opportunities for all, they are a veritable mecca for mechanized and motorized users. As part of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, the Big Holes have an extensive motorized trail system that crisscrosses the range and has fantastic riding for all ages and abilities. Mountain bikers will find both well-constructed non-motorized and shared trails on which to test their skills. The adventurous mountain biker can choose to gain access deep into the Big Holes with trails open to all users.
The trail system of the Big Holes really shines for dirt bike riders. Dirt bike riding opens up a world of exploration that goes beyond the 1-to-5-mile vicinity of the trailhead—where most users can be found. From ridgelines and peaks to canyons and creek beds and everything in between, the motorized trail system in the Big Holes can challenge even the most experienced rider. The thrills come from traversing such varied terrain, enjoying the natural environment, and the feeling of accomplishment that comes from properly wrangling the oftentimes unwieldy beast up and over obstacles, or sometimes simply in the desired direction. Naysayers may think there’s a laziness to motorized travel, but I assure you one’s full attention—both mentally and physically—is required to handle these 200-300lb machines adeptly across the varied terrain.
The Big Holes are situated in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, one of the most unspoiled and oftentimes controversial areas of the West. Having such quality motorized access in this pristine area is unique and truly a privilege. With great privilege comes great responsibility. OK, so that’s not the original phrase. But it is no less true. It is up to all users to act responsibly by respecting one another and the land. As more users flock to the great outdoors, knowing the rules of how to behave—similar to the rules of how to drive—are important.
An important rule is to know when to yield. Yield means to slow down or stop, establish communication and pass in a safe and friendly manner. Mountain bikers yield to hikers. Motorized users yield to non-motorized users. Everyone yields to horses. When encountering horses, it is important to turn off your engines and ask the rider for the safest way to proceed. Avoid sudden movements that may spook horses and try to stay downhill of them. Sometimes you have to be patient—take a moment to enjoy the view.
One often overlooked reality that runs counter to the rules of who-yields-to-whom, is that non-motorized users can hear motorized users approaching and not the other way around. So, while motorized users should be yielding, I encourage self-preservation; if you are a non-motorized trail user on a multi-use trail and you hear a motorized user approaching you, if you can, save yourself and safely move aside so the motorized user can pass. This is especially important in areas of poor visibility. Not only is it likely that the motorized user cannot hear the non-motorized user, they’re also likely to be traveling faster.
Speaking as a motorized user, I would say we are more than happy to stop for non-motorized users, but that’s not always the reality of the situation. The same scenario is frequent for mechanized users and non-mechanized users, or mountain bikers and hikers. As motorized or mechanized users, we’ve all had the “Oh #it! Sorrrrry!” encounter—which is short for, “I didn’t see you. Thank you so much for moving off the trail for me to go by. You rock! I’ll try to yield to you next time. Have a great day!”
All of this ties into an intuitive rule of the trail—be alert to your surroundings. Wildlife need space. Give it to them. Be aware of trail conditions, the weather, and noises that could mean wildlife or other users are nearby.
Respect the trails. If you are leaving deep prints (hoof, tire, or foot) or mud is sticking to your shoes or tires, the trail is too wet to use. Motorized users need to purchase OHV (Off-Highway Vehicle) permits and should stick to officially designated trails. Obey posted closures. Don’t create shortcuts on switchbacks. Mechanized and motorized users should never poach Wilderness Areas. Again, access is a privilege. Don’t let this privilege be taken away!
In addition to having awareness and respect for other users and your surroundings, trail users need to be aware of themselves by riding within their ability level and not under the influence of substances. Control yourself, your bike, your dog, or your horse. Remember every user on the trail is a fellow nature lover.
And finally, we’ve all heard it before, but here it is again: don’t litter. Pick up and pack out your own trash or any trash you may find. We are so fortunate to have access to these beautiful, wild spaces. Be an ambassador for your sport! Be polite to all trail users. Educate yourself and others on proper trail etiquette. Have fun and enjoy the trails!
Meg Reeder is a passionate dirt biker and serves as a board member for the regional nonprofit Advocates for Multi-Use of Public Lands, or AMPL.