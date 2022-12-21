...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO NOON MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero, especially along
the Montana Divide.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and
Kilgore.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Notice:
Newspapers have been unable to be delivered this morning due to road closures across Eastern Idaho.
Subscribers will likely not get their editions until tomorrow.
Most roads closed this morning around 7 AM, with State Highways 26, 32, and 33 all shut due to blowing snow as the weather storm moves through.
There were 182 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between December 9 and December 15. Officers performed 32 traffic stops, 7 security checks of local businesses, and 2 public assists. There were 9 accidents, 16 slide-off’s, 1 DUI, and 4 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.
12/9 — An argument between a Driggs male and female led to a domestic disturbance call to TCSO. There was no physical altercation. No charges or arrests were made.
12/9 — A Driggs local reported suspicious activity; someone dressed in all black walking around the neighborhood. TCSO dispatched a deputy, who was unable to locate the suspect.
12/9 — In Tetonia, a vehicle struck a deer causing significant damage. A report was taken for insurance purposes.
12/9 — In Driggs, a homeowner reported a vehicle crashed into the entrance gate of their home. The report is under investigation.
12/9 — An ongoing problem of domestic disturbance continued between a Driggs male and female. TCSO deputies located those involved. The case is under investigation for disturbing the peace.
12/9 — Snow machines in Driggs were reported for trespassing. Those in question had cut fences to get to fields full of fresh snow. The vehicles which towed the snow machines were located and the case is under investigation.
12/10 — Threats were made to a therapist at Teton Valley Hospital. This meets criteria for statue of harassment and the case is under further investigation.
12/11 — Suspicious activity was reported by someone in Victor. The suspicious person reported was caught on a remote security system. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect.
12/11 — Minor damage occurred to both a vehicle and cow after an accident between the two in Tetonia. A report was taken by TCSO for insurance purposes.
12/11 — Suspicious activity was reported in Victor. A sleepy driver was parked on a city maintained road. Deputies asked the driver to leave, park and sleep elsewhere.
12/12 — Two vehicles were involved in an accident in Tetonia. No injuries were reported. One lane of the road was blocked while the damaged vehicle was removed. The driver at fault was cited with failure to yield and no insurance.
12/12 — A hit n run accident in Driggs has TCSO deputies using video footage and information to investigate the vehicle that fled the scene.
12/12 — A suspicious vehicle was reported in Driggs driving erratically. Turns out it was just a tired mail person.
12/13 — Three vehicles were involved in an accident in Victor causing major damage. The driver at fault was cited for illegal passing and their vehicle towed. No major injuries reported.
12/13 — TCSO deputies are reviewing security camera footage in Victor from a reported theft. A toolbox containing over $2,000 in tools dropped out of the back of a truck and on to the road. It was picked up and stolen by another vehicle. A witness gave authorities a description of the vehicle.
12/13 — A security check in Victor by TCSO deputies resulted in citing a 23 year old Washington male with his first DUI. Deputies made contact with the driver who had an open container in the vehicle.
12/14 — A Driggs female reported domestic disturbance with her boyfriend, whom was being aggressive. The verbal argument resulted in a courtesy ride for the boyfriend. The female was provided Family Saftey Network information. No charges were filed.
12/14 — Two vehicles were involved in an accident in Victor. No injuries were reported, no citations given. Deputies provided a report for insurance purposes.
12/14 — Cows were reported traveling at slow speeds on the highway in Victor. By the time deputies arrived, the cows were traveling off-road and out of harms way.
12/14 — An accident in Driggs on West Little road resulted in a minor fender bender. The driver at fault was cited with failure to yield.
12/15 — One patient of a head on collision in Victor was transported to Teton Valley Hospital via ambulance with serious injuries. No citations were given and the accident is under further investigation.
