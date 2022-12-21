There were 182 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between December 9 and December 15. Officers performed 32 traffic stops, 7 security checks of local businesses, and 2 public assists. There were 9 accidents, 16 slide-off’s, 1 DUI, and 4 ambulance runs to Grand Targhee.

12/9 — An argument between a Driggs male and female led to a domestic disturbance call to TCSO. There was no physical altercation. No charges or arrests were made.

