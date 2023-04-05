For many individuals, this winter has been a memorable one, where large amounts of snowfall have blanketed the many slopes surrounding Teton Valley.
Snowmobilers, skiers, and snowboarders have had it good.
Teton High School, however, is seeing just the opposite.
“We can’t bank on anything being open before our season is over,” said head golf Coach Dan Romano.
“The sooner we can get outside, the better, and the faster we’ll make progress,” said new track head coach David Joyce.
Baseball and Softball have also been hit hard, with baseball only playing one of three scheduled games so far, and softball having all of their games canceled. Another contest for each team set for April 4th, at home, is looking likely to be canceled due to snow-covered fields.
Teton Valley Wolverines Lacrosse volunteers have also spent copious amounts of time shoveling off their field, but relentless winter weather has kept any snow from melting, and on many days, erasing the work that has been done.
Track and Field
Track and Field have been the least affected by the winter weather, as it is the most basic of sports to practice with long-distance runners faring the best.
“The distance kids, it’s a little bit easier for them,” said Joyce. “They’ve been getting out and going on some extended runs. But you can’t do that as much with sprinters because it’s dangerous when you’re going full speed and you’re only going a certain distance and then you have to break. Hurdler or jumpers, it’s not as easy for them either.”
Joyce has seen his athletes embrace the situation so far.
“I feel like our kids are embracing the situation. They understand that it is what it is. We’re not going to complain about it and we’re just going to do the best with what we got. They’ve done a good job of coming to work and we’ve utilized the space the best we could with the throwers and the pole vault.”
That being said, Joyce has seen a couple of close calls where he has rued the inability to practice out on the track.
“We’ve had some close calls where I feel like we were right there in the race. And the fact that we haven’t been able to run outside has limited us,” said Joyce.
Joyce has been working with THS administration to get the track cleared off, but there hasn’t been an opportunity for it to get cleared before more snow showers come and erase the progress.
“Principal Zogg and some other people have gotten it close,” said Joyce. “If it’s not snowing today or this week, we’ll probably get out there a little bit. It seems like every day about 3:30 or 4 clouds roll in and the weather is crappy. Over spring break, I got out there and I looked at it and it was wet, but it was functional. Now we’re just waiting, you know, for the temps to be, you know, a little bit warmer and then we can get out there and start going.”
The team has already competed in two meets at Canyon Ridge and Salmon but had one canceled. Its next meet is scheduled for Rigby this upcoming Saturday.
“On the boys’ and the girls’ side, we’ve really got some talent. Ty Brown at the last meet went first place in the long jump, triple jump, and high jump. He’s going to compete at that level at every single meet that we’re at. Jack Joyce is looking to compete at the state level along with Sam Machen and then we got some relays that I feel like if we put them together right, we could possibly qualify for state in the shorter relays,” said Joyce.
“Grace Zogg will be right there in the hurdles in the 110 and the 300-meter hurdles, she’ll compete. Clara Nykamp has already won one event in the 100 and got second in the 200. She is looking to try to get into the below 13-second mark in the 100m, which I think she is capable of if we can ever get outside. Jenna Latham is kind of a Swiss army knife. She could win the 400, she could win the 100, she could run the 800. Either way, whatever she’s in, she’s going to compete at the state level just because she’s that good of an athlete,” said Joyce.
This is Joyce’s first year in charge of Timberwolf Track and Field, previously helmed by Mindy Kaufman. Kaufman is still on as the distance running coach, an area of expertise of hers as she also is the head cross-country coach in the fall. Joyce last coached Track and Field when he was at Green Forest High School, back in 2007.
Joyce has had a great time working with Kaufman to transfer the head coaching duties.
“I’ve done it before, it’s just been a minute,” said Joyce. “The head job is a lot. You get spread thin. She wasn’t getting to focus as much, I think, on some of those distance kids that are building into her cross-country program. I have a couple of sons of my own on the team, and with the football program, a lot of those guys are running track. It was just an easy transition to kind of just spread the wealth, spread the load out a little bit. She was doing a really good job. I know she’s getting a lot more time to focus on her distance kids, which is her expertise as well.”
The lessons coaching football, perhaps the only THS sport with close to as many participants as Track and Field, have been serving Joyce well.
“The game planning is different, but at the same time, you know, from a coaching standpoint, I’m looking at ways to maximize each kid’s talent so that they can contribute at districts, which is everybody’s goal,” said Joyce. “The rush that I get is pretty similar. When those kids start getting ready to run the 100, the 200, the 400, I get that same adrenaline rush as I do in football and I like how throughout the season in track, you see a kid physically develop and build confidence. And in football, you see a team do that and you get better as your team goes along, but it’s just a different kind of satisfaction when you see those kids develop and grow stronger.”
Golf
While Track and Field is a little bit easier to mitigate weather concerns, golf coach Romano has been stuck inside so far this year.
Romano and his 27 golfers, 10 of which are on the girls’ side, have been busy in the THS Gym with two golf simulators, brought in before last season.
The first golf tournament THS is set to compete in Occures in two weeks in Twin Falls.
“We have two stimulators that help us a ton with regard to figuring out who we’re going to take to our first tournament,” said Romano. “They’ve been a godsend.”
“We come up with different things for them to do. We’re having all the kids play a simulated nine holes, little par three courses that come with the systems that we bought and kind of getting scores and getting ideas from there as to sort of who our varsity players will be until we can get outside and at least actually start playing some holes,” said Romano.
The simulators, while good for longer shots, still have some drawbacks in putting and the short game.
“It has some drawbacks in the sense that it’s hard to recreate putting and things like that. It’s better for those 170-yard shots but It’s hard for the 50-foot putts that go right to left. But it’s better than nothing,” said Romano.
Another difficulty is that classes 5A and 4A’s golf seasons have switched to fall, whereas 3A-1A are still competing in the spring. That has led to more of a limitation on tournaments that golf can travel to.
“There’s just not a lot of tournaments for us to get into,” said Romano. Our schedule is still not fully in place yet. And as well with the snow, a lot of locals, teams near us, aren’t sure when they’re going to be getting out either.”
If the weather doesn’t start cooperating soon, Romano and THS may have to host tournaments and meets in down valley locations.
“If we do host something, we may end up hosting something in Rexburg or Idaho Falls. With as unknown as it is at this point, you know, we can’t bank on anything,” said Romano.
Despite a somewhat promising Easter weekend forecast, there will still be plenty of time until an outdoor practice can be held.
“It looks like this coming weekend, Easter weekend is going to be hopefully near the 50s, but the problem there is even when the snow melts, all these courses here locally are going to be soaking wet for at least a good week. I mean, we need probably a week, week and a half of like 50-degree weather, in order for us to be able to get outside anywhere and be able to actually practice outside,” said Romano.
