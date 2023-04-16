The largest subdivision to come across the Teton County Planning and Zoning Commission so far this year had its first public hearing Tuesday, to review its PUD, or proposed unit development.
The High Noon Ranch development is a proposed 5-parcel behemoth totaling 532 acres, with 39 residential units on 149 developable acres, with another 62 units on 3.2 acres as a dude ranch. 372 acres would be designated as open space.
For comparison’s sake, the City of Tetonia is approximately 390 acres.
The applicant is Vault Home Collection, a luxury real estate venture firm. Vault also has projects working through development stages in Telluride, CO, as well as various private residencies in Miami, FL, Montreal, QB, Boulder, CO, Golden, CO, and more.
The application was originally submitted as a Rural Reserve PUD on June 28th, 2022 (just days before the new land development code became effective), and scheduled for its first public hearing last October, although the applicant postponed until April 11th’s hearing. At that time the Rural Reserve PUD switched to regular PUD due to the mix of residential and commercial units of the project.
Going into the meeting, a variety of agencies and authorities voiced their hesitancy to give the all-clear. Both the USFS (dude ranch licensing, unauthorized trails, fire setbacks) and Teton County Emergency Management (response time, demand) voiced concerns, and the county had its reservations about water, wastewater/sewer, traffic issues, and dude ranch activities.
The project borders National Forest land and several natural resource overlays including big game migration, sage grouse, and hillside. Public comment indicated sandhill cranes are also known to frequent the lands, and the parcel partly lies within the wildlife-urban interface which requires more fire mitigation.
Speaking of public comment, nearly 35 pages of public comment were submitted. Around 47 public comments expressed various levels of concern, while only 5 were in clear support of the development.
One of the most notable public comments came from Nikki Kaufman, a resident of Victor who attended an “invite-only” Jackson dinner hosted by the developers. Richards also spoke in person and described how the private dinner was off-putting.
Kaufman reported in her comment that the dinner “provided little to no information on the development, then subsequently asked for support in the form of public comment.”
“This dinner felt extremely exploitative and showed a clear disregard for this community and the people who care for it,” continues Kaufman’s comment.
Richards was especially critical that the developers did not hold a community meeting, which was not required, but strongly encouraged by Teton County.
2 public comments were given in support of the proposal at the meeting, and 10 public comments were against.
After hearing the amount of public comment and considering that most were against it, Vault Home Collection lead developer Matthew Shear stated that the Vault only has good intentions.
“I want to reiterate that we came to your valley with only the best intentions. If those aren't being understood by the residents, there is a lot of creativity and thought in this project to incorporate the town into the project versus keep people out,” said Shear.
"We want to create useful amenities for not just our people to live there but also for the town. Maybe people prefer just a master plan community of just homes. I am not here to tell you how to plan your community, we don’t want to fight the town hall. We thought we brought something unique to the community, maybe we were off, so maybe you prefer to do a residential community. We respect your decision either way,” said Shear.
Herb Heimerl, a representative for the applicant, felt that the meeting evolved into something more similar to a preliminary plat approval, rather than a concept public hearing, urging commissioners to “bring it back down to earth.”
Commissioners then deliberated, beginning with the open space requirement, which is 60%. Of the 532 acres, 372 are dedicated to open space (~65%), but if any of that open space is used for recreation of any kind, only 50% of the open space would be counted towards the 60% requirement. The applicant would have only 32% towards the required 60% if any of that open space was used for recreation, not fulfilling the code.
Commissioners had a bevy of questions about the application, to the point where some didn't know where to begin.
“This feels very chicken and egg,” said Commissioner Lindsey Love. “But I think someone has to put forth the chicken or the egg to move forward."
Water was another big concern, as well as Forest Service access, the viability of the dude ranch component of the development, and if it would function more as a dude ranch or a hotel.
Commissioners noted that the presentation being given was much different than what was proposed in the PUD.
“If it was actually a dude ranch, and the land was used agriculturally to support the dude ranch, that would be a different proposal,” said Commissioner Rebecca Nolan. “What we really got was a proposal for a wellness center, a spa, and a subdivision very far away from town.”
Nolan stated that the applicants were also missing a majority of the criteria for approval, in addition to being very far away on zoning.
“Our ordinance has clear criteria for approval. I think we're missing 3 of the 5,” said Nolan. “This area is not zoned for commercial use at all.”
Commissioner Love agreed.
“A conceptual plan could be a little more than this without being full-blown,” said Love. “Yes it would cost more money, but we are not asking for a full-blown plan.”
“This feels more like an idea to me than a concept to me,” said Chair Kaufman. “We’re not the ultimate decision-makers here, so maybe the best course is to deny this and then get in front of the county commissioners if you want to appeal it.”
A motion to deny the PUD Concept plan was made by a 4-3 vote. The applicants can now bring an appeal to the BoCC or bring back a new proposed concept plan.
