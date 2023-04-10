When working on its new development code, Teton County asked Idaho Fish & Game to update its Natural Resources Overlay (“NRO”) Map, which IFG did. And in January, 2023, it was adopted into the Teton County Land Development Code (2022), and linked on the County website as follows:
That map is a critical regulatory tool for meeting our wildlife-protection objectives, otherwise threatened by new development, as follows: “This map is referenced throughout the Land Development Code as a baseline to identify priority areas for natural resource protection... To ensure impacts to the natural resources are avoided or mitigated per the standards herein.” (2022 Code §1-4-A(1))
My concern about the NRO map relates to a development proposed near my home (between Darby and Fox Creeks, off of Road 2000 East), called Centennial Estates, with 14 lots on 69 acres. The Centennial application was submitted in December, 2020—when the old code applied and the old NRO showed only a small portion within the Wildlife Habitat overlay.
Unfortunately, for Code purposes, Centennial is grandfathered and not subject to the updated NRO map. But the old code also requires a Natural Resource Analysis and Existing Conditions Inventory—which should confirm the habitation area of the updated map. Furthermore, the old code requires that: “A development application shall only be recommended for Board approval if the Commission finds that the Natural Resources Analysis (including Wildlife Habitat Assessment, Impact Analysis and Mitigation Plan, and Land Management Plan) is complete, accurate, and adequate.” § 9-3-2(C-2-c-WH).
Accordingly, the old NRO map should become irrelevant inasmuch the existing conditions would conform to the updated map, and therefore any approvals would be equivalent to those required by the updated map. Now, that is the way it should work—but not for Centennial Estates. That is because the Centennial wildlife assessments are “not complete, accurate, and adequate,” as attested by public hearings, and even admitted as much by County Commissioners.
In fact, the County’s updated map shows 54% of Centennial Estates lies within the Big Game Migration Corridors and Seasonal Range, right in the middle of large Elk herds, Moose, Mule and Whitetail Deer, and countless Raptors, Upland Game/birds and small animals. Yet. the developer has refused to mitigate even the 5 acres related to the old NRO map, let alone the high-priority 37.4 acres shown on the updated map.
Now, this is the point of my letter: Why would Teton County update its NRO map for better decision-making if they do not use it to hold developers accountable for accurate and competent natural-resource assessments, and to base their wildlife-mitigation decisions accordingly.
Clearly, County code does not permit developers to game the system by claiming a grandfathered exemption from wildlife protection or should the BOCC allow itself to be directed by litigious applicants.
