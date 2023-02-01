On January 21st, and with temperatures hovering around zero, Tetonia held its annual Dale Robson Memorial Snow Plane rally at Ruby Carson Park.

“I think we’re the only ones in the world that do it,” said Tetonia Mayor Brent Schindler. “I love it because it really brings the history of the valley here to Tetonia. This used to be the way that people got around in the snow and so I am happy that we are able to recreate this history.”

