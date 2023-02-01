On January 21st, and with temperatures hovering around zero, Tetonia held its annual Dale Robson Memorial Snow Plane rally at Ruby Carson Park.
“I think we’re the only ones in the world that do it,” said Tetonia Mayor Brent Schindler. “I love it because it really brings the history of the valley here to Tetonia. This used to be the way that people got around in the snow and so I am happy that we are able to recreate this history.”
The event, in approximately its tenth year, presented a chance for rides, remembering, and a live exhibition of history.
Schindler himself inherited a snow plane in recent years and is working with Teton High School teacher Mark Hansen and a senior student to get it running again.
“We’re having it worked on. We want to have some more available in the valley. Some come from outside but we want some more to come from Tetonia,” said Schindler. “The hope is to have it ready for next year.”
Brent, Josh, Gary, and Brandon Robson were at the event and were happy to celebrate the legacy of Dale, who passed in 2011.
“It is a big deal to us as a family,” said Brent Robson. “We’re just trying to keep the memory alive for our grandkids.”
The Robson family was only one of around 140 that would use the planes to get around Jackson Lake in the old days to get to prime ice fishing spots. Brent is Dale’s son and has been around the planes his whole life.
“We would take them over and leave them in the winter and just drive them over there. Take ‘em out, fly across the lake, drill a hole in the ice and catch some fish,” said Robson.
At full tilt, the Robson snow plane could go as fast as 110 mph, clocked on the Henry’s Lake flats some time ago.
The snow plane Brent was driving at the rally was built in 1989, one of the last that Dale built.
“My dad used to build one in about a year. Daryl Zohner, could build one in about a month and a half. There is not a pattern to building them, they’re all a little bit different,” said Robson.
Teenager Casey Donaghue from St. Anthony brought a bare-bones snow plane with only one seat and no cabin. When asked about how cold it is to pilot one, Donaghue stated that “that’s what the bomber hat is for.”
“It’s definitely cold, but it’s fun,” said Donaghue. We came this time last year and ours wasn’t quite ready so this is our first time doing it. It just happened. It is built not really like the others, and that is just a part of it. I’m the only one to seat one person as well.”
Donaghue, 16, is piloting the snow plane before he is even legally allowed to drive a car. He and his Dad fabricated it themselves.
“My dad did a lot of fabricating. We designed the whole thing beforehand and fit it together. There was a lot of design work,” said Donaghue. “We just started building and whatever we found we used. We didn’t have much family connection to it, we just came to know a lot of people that had one. It was really fun to jump into it and build one, there is definitely a lot of history.”
