With the return of a decent snow year to the Tetons and surrounding mountain ranges, this year is shaping up to be a phenomenal year for all outdoor recreation users, but fly fishers might have it the best out of the bunch.
Idaho Fish and Game is hoping that those water conditions will translate to more dollars going to anglers with a unique program aimed at reducing numbers of non-native Rainbow Trout.
ID F&G’s Rainbow Trout Harvest Incentive Program, held on the South Fork of the Snake River (from Palisades Dam downstream to the Henry’s Fork/South Fork confluence near Menan), will give fishermen the de-facto opportunity to turn professional.
For around the last decade, ID F&G has been tagging Rainbows in the South Fork with small metal tags, which have a unique ID number on them. Anglers, who already love catching rainbows, are then tasked with harvesting their catch, and once filleted, can turn in the heads to ID F&G.
When ID F&G receives the heads, they scan the fish with a little metal detector, and if the fish has a tag, they match the tag’s number up to a corresponding cash prize and notify the angler who caught the fish.
There is no limit to the number of Rainbows that can be harvested out of this stretch of the Snake River.
Rainbow Trout are a problem species due to their ability to genetically hybridize through mating with native Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout (or “cutties”), Idaho’s state fish.
The Greater Yellowstone ecosystem on the whole is one of the last big strongholds for cutties, and many populations are under threat from non native species such as Rainbow, Brown, and Brook trout.
Rainbow trout were introduced to the South Fork by ID F&G around 1970-1981, to provide more angling opportunity. At that time hybridization concerns were not understood as they are today, and flows in a dam system were found to favor Rainbows.
ID F&G Regional Communications Manager James Brower summed up the intent of the program.
“Cutthroat trout are on the decline throughout the West in their native habitat and range, they’re definitely a species that is in need of some conservation. Conservation in Idaho is done through our sportsmen and women and our anglers,” said Brower. “Our first option is to say, hey, how can we provide opportunity for anglers? And this seemed like a great opportunity where we needed some of those rainbows to be removed so that we could slow down that hybridization process.”
“People love fishing for rainbows, so why not let them keep and harvest as many as they can? It also incentivizes that to make it a little lucrative for people so people go out there and fish,” said Brower.
According to ID F&G Biologist Colt Webb, The Harvest Incentive Program began in 2010, and has paid out about $63,000 to anglers so far. On average, ID F&G pays out about $5,000 a year to anglers, and there are around 5,000 fish in the river with a money tag at any given time.
Per an Idaho Fish and Game press release, the goal of the program is not Rainbow Trout eradication.
“Eradication of rainbow trout is not the goal. The current goal is to remove 30% of the population each year to provide Cutthroat Trout the best chance to maintain a resilient population while still maintaining some rainbow trout angling opportunities,” said the release.
ID F&G also compliments the incentive program with electrofishing suppression, where biologists use electricity to shock fish to the surface. These fish are collected and shipped in tanker trucks to recreational fishing ponds throughout the region.
“We bring a tanker truck and all the rainbows that are collected from the river are thrown into that tanker truck, and they’re delivered to some of our family fishing waters around the region, like Gilmore Pond and even to the main part of the Snake River here in town in Idaho Falls. Before we move those fish, we also scan them to make sure that there’s no money tags in them. And if there is, we put it back for people to be able to continue to harvest and participate in that harvest incentive program,” said Brower.
Brower called the program a “Win-Win” for conservation and anglers, mentioning that there is no net loss of fish.
“The reason that we take so much time and effort to just transport those fish as opposed to kill them is to continue to provide them as an opportunity for anglers,” said Brower. “They may be located in a different area, but they’re still around for anglers to enjoy. And a lot of them are of pretty good size. So people that, you know, especially kids that go to those ponds like Ryder Pond and catch a 3-pound trout, that’s pretty exciting for them.”
“This should be a pretty good year for fishing. We love when people win that money because it means they’re doing good things for conservation, and especially when it’s a little kid, you see their smile go from ear to ear when they just get told they won $100 or $250 or whatever it ends up being. It’s a pretty awesome program,” said Brower.
Teton and Swan Valley’s guiding operations are also in-the-know of the program, and are notified of suppression efforts ahead of time.
“It’s something they’re definitely familiar with and we provide them with a schedule of when we plan to be on the river so that they can avoid us, if they choose, and we meet with them regularly and hear their concerns,” said Brower.
For more information on the program (such as how to avoid fish suppression efforts and directions on how to turn fish in), visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/incentive/snake-south-fork or call the Idaho Falls ID F&G office at 208-525-7290.
