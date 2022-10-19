The Teton football regular season ended on a tough note at the hands of the Sugar-Salem Diggers by way of a 56-6 rout.
Teton went into the game knowing it would be a tough test at Sugar, who remains undefeated and number two in Idaho class 3A standings.
Unfortunately for the great showing of visiting Teton fans, the game was put to bed within each team’s first 3 possessions.
Teton received the opening kickoff but then went 3-and-out after immediately being stifled by the Digger defense.
Sugar-Salem would start at its own 45 after the ensuing punt, rolling straight down the field and into the endzone after 10 plays, including a 4th and 5 conversion.
The next Teton possession saw their first 1st down of the game, but that would be it after getting stuffed on a 4th down try.
It only took the Diggers one play after getting the ball back to break the Timberwolves’, that being a 49-yard touchdown pass that immediately demoralized the visiting sideline.
At that point, the rout was surely on. Teton would give the ball back after a costly sack on its next possession brought up a 4th and 23.
Sugar would then punch the ball in from the 4-yard line, taking a 21-0 nothing lead with around a minute left in the 1st quarter.
That lead would continue ballooning to 42-0 by the time Teton would get its first score, a 16-yard touchdown reception to Jarom Heuseveldt with 9 seconds left in the half. The extra point was tipped by a Sugar defensive line bum rush and missed.
Sugar would score 2 more touchdowns in the second half and the game would mercifully come to an end.
Teton still has a good shot at entering postseason play due to its undefeated start to the season, as well as an unquestionably difficult strength of schedule compared to other 3A teams.
David Joyce’s squad is on a bye week this Friday while the rest of the state figures out who will be in and who will be out of the postseason.
The state tournament bracket will be filled out after next week’s games and the conclusion of the regular season. The first round of state will take place October 28-29th.
Regardless of which way the postseason shakes out for Teton, the program is surely in a better place than it was at this point a year ago. Under Joyce, in his first year in charge, the Timberwolves flipped their 2021 record of 2-6 to 6-2, an achievement that cannot go unnoticed.
As Joyce alluded to when he got hired, this season was about laying a foundation. While the end of this year’s regular season might have left some things to be desired, it is surely a step forward when looking at the overall health of the program.
“I’ve been a head coach of 4 other programs and 3 of the four, we didn’t win a game (in my first season) because you have to lay a foundation. That is the first thing that we are going to do. We are going to lay a foundation of work, how you operate on a daily basis, and that gets the process going,” Joyce told the TVN when he got hired last season. “That’s what we’re going to do right off the bat.”
