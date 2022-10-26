Both Teton High soccer teams’ seasons came to a close in Twin Falls at a hard-fought 3A state tournament.
The boys would win their first game, a tense 0-0 draw against Timberlake in which the Timberwolves would prevail in penalty kicks, 3-1.
“The last thing you want to do is lose that first game. You get that far, and to lose the first game, is wholly disappointing. Getting that win, maybe a bit disappointing in how we got the win, we felt like we dominated possession again which has been our whole season, we just didn’t get any real offensive pushes,” said THS Head Coach Kurt Mitchell.
“We went into the PKs, which is always a stressful, tense affair, you never want it to go to PKs because anything can happen there, but our shooters stepped up and our keeper was out of his mind with the saves,” said Mitchell. “We were fired up for sure, we thought we got through it. We felt confident, we felt good about our chances.”
That set up a match against the top-seeded Wendell Trojans. The win against Timberlake would prove to be the high point for the Timberwolves, however, who would end up losing to the Trojans 4-1, while a 4-0 loss would follow against American Falls in the third place game.
“Unfortunately after the second game, it just didn’t sit well with anybody. We wanted to leave that final game with a win but some unfortunate circumstances did not allow that to happen,” said Mitchell.
As mentioned above, Mitchell’s team had all of the pieces except for offensive reliability. That’s something he is chomping at the bit to re-work for next season.
“I don’t think that any other part of our game was lacking, although we can always improve. We had a great defense, transition, and possession game, but it was our offensive opportunities that we fell short on,” said Mitchell. “I know that it is on me to figure out how we can generate more offense. The last few games of the season, and here at the state tournament, we did not generate the offense that we needed to. That will be my focus.”
With the whole season considered, Mitchell was happy with where the program is at and is excited to see the foundation continue to grow.
“I had a great time. It was a wonderful way to end my day out there on the field running with the boys and playing soccer. If I did that every day, I’d be exhausted, but I would sure have a lot of fun doing it,” Mitchell said. “I think I have a good foundation plan set for most of the boys and they’ll pass that on to the incoming freshman. I think we can establish a great foundation in that sense.”
That foundation will be continued to be tested in the regular season, however, as district rivals Sugar-Salem captured their second 3A title in a row, and regional foes American Falls overcoming Teton in the third place game.
“It is always great to play high-quality teams during the regular season. You can learn a lot from them and you get a level of expectation of what type of game you need to play when you get to state,” said Mitchell.
“Any day we can beat them and any day they can beat us and it kind of showed throughout the season and into state. It is anybody’s game and you have to be 100%, you have to want it, and at that point, it is a will to the players. The talent is on both sides of the field,” Mitchell said.
As is the case with high school sports, the true rewards of a hard-fought season end up being earned not on the field, but off of it.
“Everybody saw the purpose of teamwork and they all matured as players and as people. That is one of the great things that we’ll take away from that, and we have a strong junior class returning,” Mitchell concluded.
The Lady Timberwolves would have a similarly tough go at state, losing 3-2 to defending champs Fruitland in a game best categorized as too little, too late.
Teton scored both of their goals in the last 10 minutes of the match, coming up just short of an improbable comeback to send the game to overtime. The girls would subsequently be sent packing by recently-upset CDA Charter, the top-seed in girls 3A.
