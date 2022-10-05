The Teton Boys and Girls Soccer teams are fast approaching the ends of their respective seasons, the girls sitting at a very respectable 7-3-2 and the Boys a dominant 11-1-1.
While each suffered a reality check with losses (3-0 girls, 2-0 boys) to Sugar-Salem on Tuesday (9/27), each also earned hard-fought wins (2-0 girls, 2-1 boys) against Firth the following Thursday (9/29).
Both the teams will visit hapless South Fremont (both South Fremont teams have 1 win on the season) on 10/4 before their regular season finales at Sugar-Salem on 10/6.
Girls coach Cathy Thomas was happy with where her team is sitting right now, despite some challenging games and injuries.
“This has been a good season for us. We have had a lot of ups and downs as far as the health of our girls,” said Thomas. “We’ve had 2 starters that had knee surgery last week, that is always hard, but we have a strong bench so we have adjusted our lineup. Girls are stepping up in ways we are expecting them and wanting them to, that’s been really good. We take the good and the bad.”
Thomas would rather her team be challenged, and therefore hungry, rather than have a cake walk through the regular season.
“I think it is the better way to go. For us, it builds our character and keeps us always looking for ways to be better and looking to improve. I like the challenge, you should be able to learn from both your wins and your losses. You need to be able to take those losses and learn valuable lessons from them and be able to correct them,” said Thomas.
“You never want to be complacent. It keeps you always being creative and looking for ways to do better,” Thomas continued.
A lack of complacency will keep the team honest and on their toes, especially considering the lack of remaining game time left before the postseason. Thomas wants to see more tenacity from her girls, especially in the attacking third of the field.
“Our attacking front needs to be a bit more aggressive and we need to bring more numbers up on those front lines so we have more opportunities to put the ball on the net. Our focus is to try to make it more of an offensive, attacking game for us so we can get ahead,” said Thomas.
With the postseason fast approaching, the importance of each game goes up exponentially. That lesson was learned last year as the lady Timberwolves finished an admirable 4th at state, which also taught them that they can kick it with the best.
“After the state tournament last year the girls realized that they really belong at the state tournament and playing in the state final. They saw what we were capable of doing and it motivated them knowing we had such a strong returning class and that it’s very possible for us to be able to be playing in that (state championship) game,” said Thomas.
“We still have a few games left and we’ll hit the tournament and anything goes,” she continued. “It comes down to only one game, that is either great or not depending on how you look at it. We really feel like we can take that championship.”
With the last couple games set to fly by, Thomas is looking towards her seniors to inspire the girls to become more than the sum of the teams’ parts.
“I always see my senior class step up,” said Thomas. “Knowing that their games are numbered, they turn it on in a special way.”
Thomas concluded with a statement that would be right at home hanging up in the Timberwolves’ locker room when asked about what she is looking forward to as the season ends.
“Every game, and every time you are out on the field, matters. Whether you view them as a stronger or weaker opponent, you always go to step out there and get the win. Especially at this point on, it matters. Regardless of who we are playing, we need to go out there and do our best.”
