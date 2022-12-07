Girls win first 5 games and 6 of first 7, Boys start 2-0
Both Teton Boys and Girls basketball teams have enjoyed a fine start to their respective seasons while getting through the first 5 days of December having lost only one contest collectively.
The girls, who tipped off their season on November 15th, are sitting at 6-1.
The season began with Wins over American Falls (42-33), Ririe (56-33), North Fremont (46-34), West Jefferson (61-16), and Butte County (56-32) before dropping their one loss to Cole Valley Christian (38-42).
CVC holds the #4 spot in Idaho 2A. The Lady T‘wolves then beat Ririe again 35-24.
It is the first season in charge for coach Pat Hogan after reigning 3A Coach of the Year Shon Kunz retired. The Timberwolves girls finished runner-up to rival Sugar-Salem by way of a 32-47 title-game loss.
Hogan has been feeling overwhelmed adjusting to the new role and filling some large shoes but has been able to negate those concerns through Kunz’s guidance.
“I am feeling a lot of pressure because Shon was very successful,” said Hogan. “I have worked with Shon a lot, I love what Shon did, that has helped a ton just because he just had the program pretty dialed in and consistent.”
Adding to the pressure are some high expectations for the girls’ team, which is looking to take the final step to the summit this year.
“There are very lofty expectations for this group of girls,” said Hogan. “If they play hard, they are successful. I want them to have fun, that’s number one. That is important to me, but I do feel a lot of pressure. I don’t want to lose a game because I get out-coached.”
It is important to note that Teton is without last year’s top scorer, the graduated Kinley Brown. Hogan is approaching Brown’s departure knowing that she can’t be replaced like-for-like.
“You can’t replace a Kinley Brown. She was our leading scorer, she was all over the floor, and you can’t replace that. I was nervous going into this season about being able to replace her scoring. She was probably at least a quarter of all of our points scored last year,” said Hogan.
Instead, a more collective approach will be needed, which has been seen, so far this year.
“Last year we started two seniors and three sophomores. I feel like all of the girls have stepped up into their roles tremendously well. I think the biggest thing is the sophomores aren’t playing like sophomores. They are playing like juniors that know what is expected,” said Hogan.
The strength of this year’s team lies in the collective… One could call it a pack mentality.
“We are very dynamic. We have 6 or 7 that can put points up. You can’t focus on stopping one aspect of our team because I think we have too many weapons. That is our strength. We do have a lot of team weapons,” said Hogan.
“They are playing great, I think it starts with our defense,” Hogan continued. “We have held teams to 30 points a game and if we can keep that up we are going to be hard to beat. I think all the girls are buying into that, they recognize that if they don’t score, they are not going to beat us. It definitely starts on the defensive end for us.”
Last year’s title-game loss was extremely motivating for the team, and Hogan was impressed with how the girls responded during the off-season.
“Those girls, they went to work this (last) spring. They were lifting weights because Sugar bullied us around. They lifted in the offseason, they were all playing basketball with older girls and college girls, they were highly motivated to improve on last year,” said Hogan.
When it comes down to it, it won’t take a wild guess as to who Teton expects to be competing against at the other end of the season.
“To compete at state, we gotta beat the blue team. It starts with Sugar. Hopefully, we win that last game at districts. Anything happens in a rivalry game. You kind of have to throw the game plan (out) and it comes down to who wants it more. I have a team that wants it pretty bad, so that gives me confidence. We’ll be there fighting and clawing at the end,” said Hogan.
Boys carry momentum, players, over from football
Ashton Gunther. Thomas and Jarom Heuseveldt. Jack Nelson.
Anyone who knows anything about the 2022 THS football squad will recognize these names… And you can bet that talent will be just as at home on the court as it was on the field.
Boys coach Rob Heuseveldt, grateful for the job football coach David Joyce did in the fall, fully believes that sentiment.
“The biggest advantage that we have is that there are a lot of mental aspects of athletics. The mental toughness that they gained in football has already carried over to basketball,” said Heuseveldt. “That confidence carries over.”
Huesevedlt continued, calling this year’s basketball team “probably the fastest team that I have had.” Like the football team, Heuseveldt expects the team’s strength to lie in its speed.
“They really like to get out and run,” said Heuseveldt. “There are a lot of transition points, the key is which of those kids will be unselfish and pass the ball and be as excited for their teammate to score as they would if they scored.”
An abundance of experience litters the boys’ roster, with 5 juniors and 5 seniors making up the current varsity 10.
“That experience carries us a long way,” said Heuseveldt. “A lot of the boys have been there and been a part of the last few years and have been building that experience to where we get those bigger games and tournaments, their leadership will help carry us through.”
That experience was on display during THS’s 66-55 win against Ririe, with the Timberwolves largely holding the lesser amount of points during the game up until the 4th quarter.
The Timberwolves would claw back and ultimately make the game more decisive than anyone anticipated during the first three quarters.
“Our experience stepped in,” said Heuseveldt after the win. “I was really proud of the hustle of our kids. I think we actually wore them out in the second half, they got tired, and that’s when we caught up and pulled ahead.”
It is exciting to see the team play and win without too many issues so early on, especially considering Heuseveldt hasn’t seen the team get fully up to speed yet.
“Physically, there is a transition between football and basketball. It is a different type of getting in shape. The boys are still kind of making that transition, it’ll be another week or two before most completely make it,” said Heuseveldt.
“It takes us a while to settle in. Sometimes it takes a while for the boys to feel it. We just weren’t hitting shots. We were getting shots, things just weren’t hitting. We have such a deep team, it takes us a bit to find the right combinations of players and see what works. Ultimately, the boys were steady and came through,” said Heuseveldt after the game against Ririe.
The Timberwolves are without players Jake Allen (expected back around Christmas, stress fracture in foot) and Max Thomas (4-6 weeks, broken ankle).
