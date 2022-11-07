The Teton Valley News team is excited to announce the hire of new reporter Daniel Looman.
Originally from Holland, MI, a small town in southwest of the state, Dan grew up in the hardwood trees, dirt trails, and steep sand dunes along Lake Michigan.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
The Teton Valley News team is excited to announce the hire of new reporter Daniel Looman.
Originally from Holland, MI, a small town in southwest of the state, Dan grew up in the hardwood trees, dirt trails, and steep sand dunes along Lake Michigan.
Aside from spending a copious amount of hours digging up the earth with his tonka trucks Dan quickly latched on to BMX bike racing, which his two older brothers enjoyed. His parents pulled an old splintered wood trailer of bikes behind their old Buick, driving them to many tracks around the state.
Biking and snowboarding brought Dan to Colorado State University, where he would graduate with a Natural Resource Management degree.
Dan’s interest in people and storytelling developed as he began traveling the globe with two separate action sports non-profit organizations. The search continued for mountains to ride, waves to surf, and stories to tell. While living in Costa Rica, his photography and writing skills were put to the test by Red Bull and other Central American publications.
After moving from Seattle, WA in 2019, Dan stopped through Teton Valley to visit friends. Returning for snowboarding at Grand Targhee the last two winter seasons and volunteering at IFSA events fueled the desire to call the area home. The opportunity arose in the form of a reporter position with the Teton Valley News, which Dan recently accepted.
The small town feel, firm handshakes from locals, and interest in utilizing, preserving, and protecting Teton Valley has Dan excited to serve the community by reporting relevant and newsworthy stories.
Some of his favorite stories include a two-part piece he wrote on a traumatic brain injury Dan suffered while snowboarding in WA, a surfing journey to South Africa including a great white shark attack, and ‘To Be Legendary’, a look into what it’s like to be a part of the fabled Legendary Banked Slalom snowboarding event at Mount Baker, WA.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.