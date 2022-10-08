It was an absolute rollercoaster ride of a football game at South Fremont Friday night, unfortunately ending with more screams than smiles for the visiting Timberwolves.
In a 28-26 offensive shootout, Teton’s big-play passing game was ultimately ground down by South’s all-out rushing attack.
With the loss, Teton sits at 6-1 in a hyper-competitive 3A District VI lineup. South Fremont now sits at 6-1, and Sugar-Salem remains at 6-0 during a bye week for the Diggers.
The game started with a South Fremont drive that took over eight minutes off the clock before Teton even touched the ball, rushing the ball in from four yards out. The Cougars did not attempt one pass on the opening drive, and only a small handful through the game.
By contrast, Teton’s first drive took only one minute and five seconds. That drive would end with a 37-yard Jack Nelson touchdown pass to Thomas Heuseveldt. Due to South missing their point after kick on the opening score, the score at the end of the first quarter read 7-6 Teton.
South’s next possession would end in another rushing touchdown, this time from 11 yards out. The Cougars would end up going for two, and converting, to make it 14-7 South with 7:51 left in the half.
South’s short kick, perhaps an effect of avoiding a Thomas Heuseveldt return, would give the Timberwolves the ball at midfield. Teton took advantage of the good field position by capping the drive with a 10-yard Thomas Heuseveldt rushing touchdown.
After a flurry of turnovers, all 3 resulting from both teams getting stopped on 4th down, the half would end at 14-14 after the Cougars' defense intercepted QB Nelson.
Teton received the ball to start the second half, and wouldn't you know it, ended the possession with another Thomas Heuseveldt rushing touchdown. Teton’s point-after attempt missed after the South Fremont line got a fingertip on the kick. 20-14 Teton with 9:30 left in the quarter.
Huesveldt’s third touchdown of the game was his 16th touchdown of the season, easily the most out of anyone playing 3A football in Idaho. He has 7 more than anyone else, almost doubling 2nd place Kade Larson of Kimberly, who has 9. Heuseveldt is averaging 2.7 TDs a game.
South would score their next touchdown on the following possession, another rushing score, this time by QB Bryce Johnson. 21-20 South, with 2:58 left in the 3rd quarter.
Teton would get stuffed on 3rd and long, subsequently punting the ball back to South. Teton, unfortunately, could not buy a stop with the Cougars converting a 3rd and 6 as well as a backbreaking 4th and 16 on its way to another ground-game touchdown. 28-20, with 6:15 left in the game.
Even after the demoralizing and time-sapping Cougars' touchdown drive, Teton still had plenty of fight. QB Nelson would connect with Ashton Gunther for the game’s longest score, a 45-yard touchdown reception, just 3 plays after receiving South’s kickoff.
Teton’s 2-point attempt to tie the game tipped off a Cougar lineman’s hand, keeping South in the lead at 28-26.
There were still over five and a half minutes left on the clock, but with the way South had been draining the clock all game, the lively traveling Teton crowd suddenly showed desperation.
After two big conversions, one on 4th and short and one on 3rd and three, all Cougars’ QB Johnson had to do was touch his knee to the grass to bring the game to an end.
Jack Nelson finished the game at #2 in Idaho 3A competition in passing yards, with 1262. Thomas Heuseveldt also sits at #2 in rushing yards across class 3A with 560.
All three 3A District VI teams are all but guaranteed a postseason berth this season, with the 3A State Playoffs determined by the season’s final Maxpreps standings. All district champions are guaranteed a spot in the tournament.
Sugar-Salem currently sits at 2nd, while South Fremont and Teton sit at #6 and #7 respectively after Friday night. After the 5 district champions are accounted for, the remaining 9 spots will be given based on district allotments and final Maxpreps standings. For a complete breakdown of postseason qualification rules, visit the IHSAA website.
Look for Coach David Joyce’s postgame thoughts in Wednesday’s print edition of the Teton Valley News.
