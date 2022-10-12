It was an absolute rollercoaster ride of a football game at South Fremont Friday night, unfortunately ending with more screams than smiles for the visiting Timberwolves.
In a 28-26 offensive shootout, Teton’s big-play passing game was ultimately grinded down by South’s all-out ground game.
With the loss, Teton sits at 6-1 in a hyper-competitive 3A District VI lineup. South Fremont now sits at 6-1, and Sugar-Salem remains at 6-0 during a bye week for the Diggers.
The game started with a South Fremont drive that took over eight minutes off the clock before Teton even touched the ball, rushing the ball in from four yards out. The Cougars did not attempt one pass on the opening drive, and only a small handful through the game.
By contrast, Teton’s first drive took only one minute and five seconds. That drive would end with a 37-yard Jack Nelson touchdown pass to Thomas Heuseveldt. Due to South missing their point after kick on the opening score, the score at the end of the first quarter read 7-6 Teton.
South’s next possession would end in another rushing touchdown, this time from 11 yards out. The Cougars would end up going for two, and converting, to make it 14-7 South with 7:51 left in the half.
South’s short kick, perhaps an effect of avoiding a Thomas Heuseveldt return, would give the Timberwolves the ball at midfield. Teton took advantage of the good field position by capping the drive with a 10-yard Thomas Heuseveldt rushing touchdown.
After a flurry of turnovers, most of them a result of both teams getting stopped on 4th down, the half would end at 14-14 after the Cougars defense intercepted QB Nelson.
Teton received the ball to start the second half, and wouldn’t you know it, ended the possession with another Thomas Heuseveldt rushing touchdown. Teton’s point after missed after the South Fremont line got a fingertip on the ball. 20-14 Teton with 9:30 left in the quarter.
South would score their next touchdown on the following possession, another rushing score, this time by QB Bryce Johnson. 21-20 South, with 2:58 left in the 3rd quarter.
Teton would get stuffed on 3rd and long, subsequently punting the ball back to South. Teton unfortunately could not buy a stop however, with the Cougars converting a 3rd and 6 and a backbreaking 4th and 16 on its way to another ground-game touchdown. 28-20, with 6:15 left in the game.
Even after the thoroughly demoralizing and time-sapping Cougars touchdown drive, Teton still had plenty of fight. QB Nelson would connect with Ashton Gunther for the game’s longest score, a 45-yard touchdown reception, just 3 plays after receiving South’s kickoff.
Teton’s attempt to tie the game tipped off a Cougar lineman’s had, keeping South in the lead at 28-26.
There were still over five and a half minutes left on the clock, but with the way South had been driving down the clock all game, the lively traveling Teton crowd suddenly emanated desperation.
After two big conversions, one on 4th and short and one on 3rd and three, all Cougars’ QB Johnson had to do was touch his knee to the grass to bring the game to an end.
Coach’s thoughts
Over the post-game interview with the TVN, Head Coach David Joyce exuded what every Teton fan felt on the night, that feeling being a resigned form of disappointment.
“There are going to be good days and there are gonna be bad days,” said Joyce. “You have to use it as a learning experience. Like I told you when I got hired, we’re not gonna win every game that I’m here, but we’re not gonna lose every game either.”
Friday the Timberwolves will head back down Highway 33, stopping at undefeated Sugar-Salem after the Diggers’ bye week.
“The sun is gonna come up tomorrow, and this is high school football, this is the way it works,” said Joyce. “We are gonna have to rise up next week. They put 11 out there like we put 11 out there.”
Many among Joyce’s fixes will be made on the defensive side of the ball. South Fremont went 4 for 5 on 4th-down conversions, and the Cougars converted 7 3rd-downs in front of a dominant Cougar offensive line and suffocating run game.
Joyce didn’t mince words about the defensive performance.
“We gotta get tougher. There are no excuses. Tonight didn’t show the toughest that they had in previous weeks. Last week we were dominant up front against a bigger offensive line and tonight we weren’t. They have no excuses and we have to go back to the drawing board, put in the work, and put the boots on. We gotta get better in the next 7 days,” said Joyce.
Teton’s offense did hold up it’s end of the bargain according to Joyce.
“Our offense executed tonight,” said Joyce. “Overall, everytime we got the ball we could move it, that’s not the problem, but we just have to get stops and we have to get off the field defensively so our offense can have the ball.”
With only one more game to go, Teton and Joyce are excited to get on with the challenge to come at Sugar and use their bye week before a good chance at a postseason game the following week.
Notes
Huesveldt’s third touchdown of the game was his 16th touchdown of the season, easily the most out of anyone playing 3A football in Idaho. He has 7 more than anyone else, almost doubling 2nd place Kade Larson of Kimberly, who has 9. Heuseveldt is averaging 2.7 TDs a game.
Jack Nelson sits at #2 in Idaho 3A competition in passing yards, with 1262. Thomas Heuseveldt also sits at #2 in rushing yards across class 3A with 560.
All 3 District IV teams could still tie for the District Championship at 7-1 overall, with all being 1-1 in district play. Teton would need to win at Sugar, and Sugar would need to win at South in the final gameweek if that were to happen.
It isn’t difficult to imagine all three 3A District VI teams earning a postseason berth this season, with the 3A State Playoffs determined by the season’s final Maxpreps standings and district allotments. All district champions are guaranteed a spot in the tournament.
Sugar-Salem currently sits at 2nd in the Maxpreps standings, while South Fremont and Teton sit at #6 and #7 respectively after Friday night. After the 5 district champions are accounted for, the remaining 9 spots will be given based on the final Maxpreps standings. For a complete breakdown of postseason qualification rules, visit the IHSAA website.
