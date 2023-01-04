This Saturday will see the culmination of nearly 20 years of Teton Valley cross-country ski history as the Teton Ridge Classic is held for the last time.
The final Teton Ridge Classic, with lengths of 24k, 12k, 7k, and a 2k sprint, will begin at 10 am on Saturday, January 7th at Grand Targhee Resort.
The race is only held in the discipline of classic cross-country skiing, there is no skate-style race.
Held every winter from 2003 onwards, the Teton Ridge Classic was originally held at Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s Teton Ridge Ranch during the first 16 years of the race.
Around 4 years ago, due to the sale of the Teton Ridge Ranch to Pittsburgh Billionaire Thomas Tull, the race was moved to Grand Targhee Resort as the nordic course was no longer constructed each winter.
After acknowledging Targhee as a great venue, Race Director Dan Streubel said that the race just hasn’t been the same since moving away from the Teton Ridge course.
“You had this beautiful 3 to 4-kilometer continuous climb that was all at a grade that was perfect striding,” said Streubel. “It was what led to this beautiful rhythm.”
“In the early 2000s, like 2002, I think it was our first time skiing out there,” said Streubel. “We realized, boy, this is one heck of a nice Nordic trail system. And it would serve as a great trail system for classic style.”
Another thing that was impossible to replicate at GTR was the fact that at Teton Ridge, racers only had race weekends to ski the course. With it being a fun ski, this led to many signing up simply for the chance to run the course.
For a good amount of consecutive years, the race was garnering upwards of 200 participants.
“After the guest ranch at the Teton Ridge Ranch closed, we kept the race going out there and that was the only time people could ski (it). It was really this incentive for people to come and ski (that) nordic track just for that one weekend. That was kind of the big appeal,” said Streubel.
The elevation was also perfect for the race, at almost 6800 feet, and going up to Targhee (~8000 ft) presented an added challenge with over an extra thousand vertical feet.
That difference may not be noticed much by downhill skiers and snowboarders, but in a lung-busting cross-country race, that means that much more effort and exertion.
Teton Valley Trails and Pathways Executive Director Dan Verbeten talked about the elevation change and how it affects racers.
“I’ve heard from many racers that it’s a fantastic course (up at Targhee). And then they say, holy cow, it’s that elevation. It’s definitely more challenging,” said Verbeten.
The change, over the last 4 years, eventually led to declining participation.
“Our numbers have slipped a little bit in the past couple when it’s been moved up to Targhee,” said Streubel. “The Targhee course just doesn’t have the same appeal as that unique course that was out at Teton Ridge.”
Another factor in the change is that Streubel, race director for the last 20 years, is a bit fatigued from organizing the race. Streubel had nothing but kind words to say about his departure, being grateful for the role he had the chance to play.
“With our family being very connected to the Nordic community, it feels good to have put on the race for the past 20 years,” said Streubel
“It has been a way of giving back to our local nordic community through the fundraising for TVTAP and TVSEF (now Grand Targhee Ski and Snowboard Foundation) but it is also giving back to the regional nordic community by putting on the event. Many people compliment the race each year and they state it is one of their highlights, each winter coming over to Teton Valley for the TRC weekend,” said Streubel.
Speaking to the fundraising aspect of the race, Streubel mentioned that as an original reason for the race before pivoting to a dual fundraiser for both TVTAP and TVSEF. Both organizations help the race be put on through substantial volunteer help.
“In the early 2000s when TVTAP’s grooming program was in its infancy we thought the TRC race could serve the purpose as a fundraiser for its early grooming program,” said Streubel. “Through the years my passion and energy started going more towards the junior cross-country ski program and about seven years ago the race served the purpose as a dual fundraiser for both TVTAP and TVSEF.”
Those funds have been put to good use, helping TVTAP transform and grow its winter trails program from some sparse grooming to taking care of at least 7 different nordic areas and fat bike trailheads.
“Over the years it has helped us with funding to grow the winter trail system, which, you know, over the 20-year time frame, I can tell you like that. The origins of that were some random grooming in Teton Canyon to what it is now. That has been part of what has helped us get to where we are now,” said Verbeten.
All in all, the Teton Valley nordic skiing community wouldn’t be where it is today without the race.
“The community of people that come year in and year out is noticeable,” said Verbeten. “It’s an extension of the community that works on winter trails and the Nordic race scene. I will definitely miss that.”
“It’s a two-hour social fest that day. You (also) see them the rest of the weekend throughout the town at restaurants, skiing on Sunday at different locations,” said Streubel. “People have come that just really like classic style races. They come from all over and they do the race every year. That’s what’s neat, I guess from a race director perspective, Melissa (Streubel’s wife) and I now have 150 close friends scattered throughout the whole West just because they’ve we’ve gotten to know them over the past 20 years.”
While it will definitely be Struebel’s last Teton Ridge Classic, he still refused to shut the door if another individual or group of individuals wants to take it over.
“I (am) leaving it very open-ended that this is the 20th and final right now. The track may come back in the future. It might just be at a different location, and with some new energy from some younger families or younger Nordic skiers here in the valley. I am optimistic that some form of a classic style race will return,” said Streubel.
“We would like to continue to have it,” said Verbeten. “We’re open to those situations. I can tell you we don’t have any concrete irons in the fire to get to that right now, but, you know, I’ve been in this job for a little bit and we’re always trying to look ahead and keep options open.”
Online, normal signup for the 2023 Teton Ridge Classic will go through Thursday at tetonridgeclassic.com. Costs depend on the selected race/participant age. Late Friday night signup at Streubel Physical Therapy will cost $10 extra.
