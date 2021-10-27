In a microcosm of their season, the Teton Timberwolves had plenty of fight but just couldn’t get the result Friday night at Mark Huntsman field.
As the last game for 11 Teton seniors, the Senior Night tilt between the Timberwolves and the South Fremont Cougars on Oct. 22 came down to a wild fourth quarter.
The game started like many have for Teton this year, with the Timberwolves facing a 14-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter after two rushing touchdowns by the Cougars QB Kaiman Peebles.
Unlike those other games, however, Teton rallied back to tie the game up.
First, junior QB Jarom Heuseveldt dropped a dime of a pass to senior Riley Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown reception. Teton bobbled the snap on the PAT, missing the kick to make it 14-6 with the first plays of the second quarter.
The teams would then trade possessions until the end of the third quarter, with the Heuseveldt-Johnson connection providing another receiving TD from five yards out to make it 12-14.
In an electric play, Heuseveldt then caught the subsequent two-point conversion to tie the game at 14.
As the fourth quarter started, everyone in attendance knew it would be a wild finish.
The Cougars drew first blood in the fourth, with a Peebles pass caught for a touchdown to go up 21-14.
After the ensuing kickoff, a hectic three-play sequence saw a Teton fumble, a 15-yard Teton facemask penalty, and a Cougars fumble to give Teton the ball back.
After going three-and-out on the subsequent possession, Teton’s punt team came out. The snap was then flung five feet over the head of Teton punter Heuseveldt, and out the back of the endzone for a Cougars safety to make it 23-14. This score would hold as the final.
If two fumbles, a 15-yard penalty, and a safety isn’t wild enough for you, just wait.
On the ensuing Teton kickoff, the Timberwolves pulled off an improbable onside-kick recovery to get the ball back with 6:39 left in the 4th. The Timberwolves sideline erupted as the official signaled Teton possession.
Needing two scores, Teton marched up the field. The Cougars’ defense came up with the biggest defensive stand of the game, however, and Teton turned the ball over after an ill-fated Heuseveldt rush on fourth down.
The Cougars then got a couple of first downs with the clock running out and with three kneels concluded the game. Teton finishes the year 1-7 overall, and 0-2 in the 3A Mountain Rivers Conference.
After the game, an emotional first-year Head Coach Jeff Wilkes pondered the challenging season.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these kids,” said Wilkes. “We did not have a lot of things go our way. A losing record, winning one game all season, to keep coming back all season and fight to have a chance at the end, you can’t ask for better guys than that. I hope they became better men, I really appreciate all the hard work they put in.”
Wilkes and THS will now look towards next season to fill the holes left from the loss of 11 seniors. QB Heuseveldt will be an important returner for next year’s squad.
“Those underclassmen are hungry,” said Wilkes. “I hope they learned a lot from these guys. It’s a learning experience so I hope they can take that and can learn and grow and understand that you gotta put in the work and the effort to get there.”
As far as the coaching staff, Wilkes didn’t shy away from admitting that they have some stuff to work on as well.
“As coaches, your play calling can always get better,” said Wilkes. “We’re always going over film with our players and going over film with our play calls and looking at things that worked and things that didn’t.”
Wilkes concluded by touching on what he looks for his players to do over the off-season.
“I hope this can fuel kids for next year,” said Wilkes. “Get in the weight room, get some off-season work in, play different sports and be coachable.”
The 11 Teton seniors are #7 Braxton Hess, #14 Hunter Johnson, #18 Seth Coveret, #21 Dalton Badacci, #21 Denver Arnold, #30 Zac Douglass, #57 Reese Clayton, #58 Fernando Carranza, #64 JD Hill, #67 Chase Tonks, and #72 Ryan Frey.
The Timberwolves are coached by Wilkes and assistant coaches Russ Tibbitts, Tanner Starkey, Matt Wehger, Baylor Hayes, Chochi Luce, Cole Kunz, and Bruce DeRize.