A TCISAR crerwmember tests out a Recco reciever, a device used to help responders locate victims in in avalanche. The device works by sending out a signal that is reflected back to the reciever by a Recco reflector, which is either carried by recreationalists or sewn into their gear. 

 Courtesy photo TCISAR

Traditionally, TCISAR swaps from summer to winter operations at the beginning of November. Some years, like last fall, it feels premature. Why prep snow machines and start talking about avalanche rescue when it won’t really snow for another month and a half? Other years, like this one, make it very clear why we time this changeover for November. It’s been a great month for winter pursuits.

At our November training, we worked with the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley to learn about First Responder Mental Health, and how it relates to the Stress Continuum. The Stress Continuum is a tool we use to help self-evaluate our mental health and preparedness for missions. It’s often overlooked in SAR settings, where there’s often a culture of self-reliance, and a “suck it up and shut up” attitude around mental health. However, our mental health as first responders directly affects how we can help the community, so we’re very thankful to the Mental Health Coalition for their continued work to help us grow in this area.

