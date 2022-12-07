A TCISAR crerwmember tests out a Recco reciever, a device used to help responders locate victims in in avalanche. The device works by sending out a signal that is reflected back to the reciever by a Recco reflector, which is either carried by recreationalists or sewn into their gear.
Traditionally, TCISAR swaps from summer to winter operations at the beginning of November. Some years, like last fall, it feels premature. Why prep snow machines and start talking about avalanche rescue when it won’t really snow for another month and a half? Other years, like this one, make it very clear why we time this changeover for November. It’s been a great month for winter pursuits.
At our November training, we worked with the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley to learn about First Responder Mental Health, and how it relates to the Stress Continuum. The Stress Continuum is a tool we use to help self-evaluate our mental health and preparedness for missions. It’s often overlooked in SAR settings, where there’s often a culture of self-reliance, and a “suck it up and shut up” attitude around mental health. However, our mental health as first responders directly affects how we can help the community, so we’re very thankful to the Mental Health Coalition for their continued work to help us grow in this area.
We also completed our seasonal changeover, so that we’re prepared to respond to winter emergencies with snow machines, or on skis.
New for this winter, TCISAR is equipped with a RECCO avalanche search system. This system does not replace an avalanche transceiver, but it does allow us to search for RECCO-enabled clothing items. There are over 10 million such RECCO-enabled items in use in the US right now, so it gives us another tool for avalanche rescue and recovery alongside our SAR K9 teams, and traditional strategies like probe lines. The team will be training with the RECCO device all winter, and we highly recommend checking to see if your winter gear contains any RECCO chips, as this information can be helpful in a rescue.
Looking ahead, we’ll be doing our avalanche rescue training in December, covering topics including companion rescue, strategic shoveling, probe lines and K9 Rescue. These are some of the most important skills we utilize during the winter months.
We’ll be holding our winter fundraiser, on February 25th this year, at Moose Creek Ranch. This is one of our biggest fundraising opportunities, so please reach out via our website if you’re interested in sponsoring the event, or attending.
We had the pleasure to continue our interaction with the 4th grade classes at Rendezvous Upper Elementary School (RUES) and their “Forest Days’’ program. We ventured up Teton Canyon and introduced the Hug A Tree And Survive program. The program teaches children how to survive in the woods should they become lost. The program was developed to educate children in a select few of the most basic and vital survival principles. It was specifically designed for children between the ages of 7 and 11 but can be effective with slightly younger and older children.
We’ll also be doing a few public outreach days with our new avalanche beacon training system we purchased thanks to a grant from Silver Star Communications. These events will be free to the public, and will offer a great opportunity to brush up on your companion rescue skills. Dates and times will be announced via our social media.
Join the TCISAR Foundation Board
Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue is recruiting four board members for our Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to provide funding, community outreach, awareness, engagement and advocacy via fundraisers and community outreach. If you are interested in supporting our local non-profit SAR Team, please email foundation@tcisar.org to apply.
November by the Numbers:
285 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org
TCISAR’s November Tip
Avalanche preparedness starts at home. Everyone who lives in Teton Valley is affected by avalanches, directly, or indirectly. They affect skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers, nordic skiers, and fat bikers, along with anyone who drives Teton Pass. The best way to stay up to date on the avalanche situation is to read the daily avalanche report at: https://bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org/
