If you’ve been following these updates for the last few months, you’ll have noticed that from a mission perspective, things have been pretty quiet, but we’ve been training for a variety of scenarios. December continues that trend.

We kicked off our December training with a recap of tools and techniques to aid in safe winter travel and avalanche rescue. We then spent a full Saturday practicing beacon searches, probe lines, strategic shoveling, RECCO use, and K9 rescue. These are some of the most important, and perishable skills we use as rescuers, so we appreciate the opportunity to practice them.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.