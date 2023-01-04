If you’ve been following these updates for the last few months, you’ll have noticed that from a mission perspective, things have been pretty quiet, but we’ve been training for a variety of scenarios. December continues that trend.
We kicked off our December training with a recap of tools and techniques to aid in safe winter travel and avalanche rescue. We then spent a full Saturday practicing beacon searches, probe lines, strategic shoveling, RECCO use, and K9 rescue. These are some of the most important, and perishable skills we use as rescuers, so we appreciate the opportunity to practice them.
It’s full-on avalanche season here in the Tetons, so we’ll continue to integrate snow safety and companion rescue elements into our training for the next few months. For our January training, we’ll be training on motorized travel and rescue, as well as refreshing our emergency management protocol. This framework allows us to stay organized, and establish chains of command when responding to complex rescues with multiple agencies involved.
We’ll be holding our winter fundraiser on February 25th this year, at Moose Creek Ranch. This is one of our biggest fundraising opportunities, so please reach out via our website if you’re interested in sponsoring the event, or attending.
December by the Numbers: 276 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
TCISAR’s December Tip
If it’s fun to ski, it can slide. This is a simple maxim that simplifies the process of defining avalanche terrain. The prime slope angles for avalanches, 30-45°, are also some of the best slope angles for skiing. Slopes less than 30° are usually too flat to really make turns on. Slopes above 45° are usually found in more extreme terrain than most skiers seek out on a daily basis. So, if a slope looks like it would be fun to make turns on, that’s a good clue that it could slide, and you should adjust your plans accordingly. Similarly, if a slope has wide enough spaced trees to make ski turns comfortably between them, the trees are widely spaced enough to lack much of an “anchoring” effect on the snowpack. Again, if it’s fun to ski, it can slide!
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org
