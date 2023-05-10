Reviewing imagery of the past few “big snow years” the valley is far whiter than at this time in 2011 and 2017 (years when the snowpack was far above average). That’s not news to anyone reading this newspaper, but it does have implications on how the team responds to calls from the mountains… and rivers. Our transition from snowmachines to ATV’s will likely be a month later than typical. Summer roadheads may remain inaccessible for longer. Response to river rescue may be complicated by steep snow banks and ice. Flexibility and improvisation will likely be needed for callouts in the Big Holes, Tetons, and the creeks and rivers.
March Training — a multi-agency training mission was planned with Bonneville County SAR, Fremont County SAR, and TCSAR (Wyoming). On the Friday night before the Saturday Training all routes into Teton County were closed by blizzard conditions.
This shut down the inter-agency aspect of the training, but our efforts to pre-set scenarios were not wasted. At the height of the blizzard Wade Kaufman of District 33 Trail Grooming used his groomer to prepare a large dog-search area. This ended up being a perfect area for practicing multi-element avalanche rescue response. We ran four iterations of search response using avalanche beacons, Recco® detection, dog teams, and visual searches. While we lacked the communication challenges of using multiple radio channels we certainly upped the ante with so many search methods in play. The dogs (Miko, Cutty, Tuka, Clyde, and Bruin) continued their training while the rest of the team practiced their rope skills using Cascade Toboggans and TCSAR’s side by side tracked vehicle.
On March 14, Teton County Fire Department (TCFD) called for assistance packing out a trail for an old horse stuck in deep snow in a farmer’s field. While this likely isn’t your perception of a TCSAR task, we were glad to help out. Two of our team members and our team member/Veterinarian responded and helped out by sled-packing a trail out of the “pasture”.
On March 18, TCISAR responded to a Bonneville County SAR call for assistance. Three team members helped with the ground search for a snow machiner who had spent the night out and whose location was unknown. The search area included the Palisades Peak Region which is close to Teton County Idaho, Teton County Wyoming, and Bonneville County, Idaho. The missing person was eventually found alive and airlifted out using the Teton County Wyoming helicopter. This interagency response went well and highlighted some of the challenges we expected to address in our March Training. Namely, as SAR Teams and other First Responders transition from analog to digital radios there will be some radios that won’t be able to communicate with one another. TCISAR is transitioning from VHF analog radios to digital radios, but they are expensive and we currently only have 7 of them (thanks to TCFD for providing 4 of those). Communications that we used during this search included: analog VHF radios, digital 700 MHz radios, satellite personal communicators (InReach®), and Bonneville County’s satellite phone. Whew — who said technology is here to make our lives easier?! Purchasing a satellite phone is now on the priority list for the team.
April Training — Recently our team’s medical responders decreased from ~20 providers to 4. YIKES! We didn’t have a mass loss of team members, we had a wake-up call from the State of Idaho. Most of our team holds either a Wilderness First Responder or Outdoor Emergency Care certifications. Even though those 80 hour courses serve as the standard for Ski Patrollers and Guides it is not viewed as acceptable by the state. Consequently, we have another “training opportunity” to take the ~56 hour Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) course. Initially 12 of our team will go through the EMR training with Ed Schauster of TCFD. We are grateful for Ed’s commitment to make this training as useful as possible for us. This training started this past Saturday with Kimber, Krystal, and Patrick of Air Idaho refreshing our patient assessment skills. Their challenging scenarios and constructive critiques were a great refresher for this essential skill.
March/April by the Numbers:
Two callouts — Stuck Horse and Bonneville County Assistance
477 volunteer hours from TCISAR Members
TCISAR’s Spring Tip:
With the specter of flooding hanging over our heads (quite literally), we encourage everyone to be cautious around standing and moving water. First and foremost, it’s going to be COLD. Any immersion is going to put you at the risk of hypothermia. Second, puddles are really hard to assess for depth. What may seem like axle deep water on your ATV or pickup may be far deeper. If your air intake takes in water instead of air you may be stuck for a while... and wading in very deep water. Third, river crossings that you may do easily in the summer may be uncrossable during spring run-off. That applies equally to people on foot, on horses, and in vehicles. Most of the creeks and rivers in Teton County Idaho and Wyoming will have a lot of brush and wood in them, and being swept into strainers (collections of wood hung up on other trees or gravel bars) is a potentially fatal recipe. In short, slow down and think around the water this time of year — consequences are often rapid and unforgiving.
