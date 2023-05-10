Reviewing imagery of the past few “big snow years” the valley is far whiter than at this time in 2011 and 2017 (years when the snowpack was far above average). That’s not news to anyone reading this newspaper, but it does have implications on how the team responds to calls from the mountains… and rivers. Our transition from snowmachines to ATV’s will likely be a month later than typical. Summer roadheads may remain inaccessible for longer. Response to river rescue may be complicated by steep snow banks and ice. Flexibility and improvisation will likely be needed for callouts in the Big Holes, Tetons, and the creeks and rivers.

March Training — a multi-agency training mission was planned with Bonneville County SAR, Fremont County SAR, and TCSAR (Wyoming). On the Friday night before the Saturday Training all routes into Teton County were closed by blizzard conditions.

