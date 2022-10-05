This August provided a lush and rainy reprieve from the typical dry and dusty Teton summer. Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue had another good month of training and serving the community. We kicked off August with rigging and rope rescue training. The team recently obtained two CMC Clutches. These devices simplify raising and lowering a rescue load (a rescuer and a litter with a patient). Instead of using a complex system of pulleys and prusics, the CMC clutches allow us to set up strong raising and lowering systems quickly and safely which is vital in a slope or vertical rescue situation. The community’s support of the team through donations and fundraisers like Tin Cup allows us to purchase gear like these clutches. Thank you!
On August 5th the team was called out to assist with a search for a missing person in Tetonia. The team responded with members on ATV’s, dirt bikes, on foot, with K9s., and in personal vehicles. We coordinated with the Sheriff’s office and a civilian search effort, as well as Air Idaho’s helicopter based search effort. After a long search a team member located the missing person, deceased. Our condolences go out to his friends and family.
While this was not the outcome we wanted for this search, it did illustrate this community’s ability to come together in times of crisis. The outpouring of support during and after the search was compelling. One of our priorities while training is building systems and using tools that can integrate with a multitude of other agencies in situations like this to keep searches safe and keep the search well organized.
Finally, on Saturday, September 10th, the team will be holding a community thank you barbeque at our HQ at 70 West Buxton Road in Driggs (behind the Sheriff’s Office) from 2 to 4 pm. We couldn’t operate without your support, and we’re so thankful for it. We’ll have free food and drinks, and the opportunity for kids and adults to interact with the gear and tools we use to effect rescues year-round in the Tetons. We’ll also have K9 search demonstrations going on throughout the afternoon. Please come on out, have a burger or a hot dog with us, and get to know the SAR team members who serve this community.
August by the Numbers:
1 Callouts
105.5 volunteer hours from TCISAR Team Members
For more information about TCISAR, or to donate, please visit: www.tcisar.org
TCISAR’s August Tip
As we move into the fall, weather in the Tetons becomes even less predictable than usual. While we’re dealing with record heat in the beginning of September, it’s not uncommon to see frost, and even snow during this month. So don’t get lured into complacency. It’s a good idea to always carry a space blanket and puffy jacket in your pack during these transitional months.
