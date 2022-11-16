In its first state semifinal since going undefeated all the way to a 3A state championship in 1999, THS football had its season end on the back of a 61-21 loss to undefeated and heavily favored Sugar-Salem.

The T‘Wolves didn’t go home empty-handed though, with coach David Joyce and his team being presented with the state 3rd place trophy by IHSSA Executive Director Ty Jones.

