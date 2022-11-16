In its first state semifinal since going undefeated all the way to a 3A state championship in 1999, THS football had its season end on the back of a 61-21 loss to undefeated and heavily favored Sugar-Salem.
The T‘Wolves didn’t go home empty-handed though, with coach David Joyce and his team being presented with the state 3rd place trophy by IHSSA Executive Director Ty Jones.
The game started about as well as any this year for Teton. On just the third play from scrimmage, QB Jack Nelson faked out the Digger defense so well that he was not touched through the line en route to a 74-yard quarterback sneak touchdown.
The Teton fans, many just happy to be at Holt Arena, were immediately sent into raptures. If this game would have been an upset, that is about the best way to kick one off.
Sugar would start its first drive at its own 29-yard line with 11:23 left in the opening frame. Sugar’s offense, powered by what many consider to be the best offensive line in 3A, would march the ball down to the 1-yard line and punch in a QB keeper with 7:29 left. 7-7 ballgame.
Teton’s next drive would stall at its own 25, forcing a Jarom Heuseveldt punt on 4th and 7. Teton would almost recover the punt itself after Sugar’s returner bumbled the ball and fell on it before a host of Timberwolves could pounce.
Sugar would start at its own 45 after the punt. The Diggers would end the drive with a 12-yard rushing TD to make it 13-7 with 4:30 left in the first after the extra point was missed.
Teton would start its next drive at its own 39-yard line, eventually ending prematurely after a missed snap that brought up a 4th and 17 from the Digger 40. Heuseveldt caught the 4th down pass but was a yard short.
The Diggers would bust out a 29-yard catch-and-run on the subsequent play to bring them to Teton’s 29, with added yardage after a facemask penalty on the defense.
The first play of the 2nd quarter would be a 2-yard touchdown rush, bringing the score to 20-7.
Teton’s first possession of the 2nd quarter would see it begin with a 50-yard Thomas Heuseveldt rush where he spun out of a phone booth to bust free out of the offensive line and through the secondary.
Heuseveldt would punch the ball in from the 7 on a catch-and-run pass from nelson. Suddenly Teton was only down by 5, 10-14, with 10:21 left in the 2nd.
Sugar’s next drive would be amazingly short, going only a couple of plays before Brig Ashton would collect a Daniel Niel interception at the Digger 44 to keep the momentum with Teton.
Unfortunately, after converting on 4th and 10, Teton would lose the possession after a 3-yard loss on 4th and 2. Sugar QB Neil would take the ball in on its next possession from 11 yards out to go up 27-14 with 3:29 left.
Teton would get the ball back and march quickly courtesy of a Huesveldt 22-yard catch-and-run to the Digger 34, where Ashton Gunther would haul in one of the catches of the season to bring the ball to the 9-yard line for a 24-yard completion.
Ty Brown would convert the chance into 7 points after a 4th and goal TD catch from Nelson with 53 seconds left in the half. 27-21 at the end of the half. Unfortunately, those would be the last points Teton would score.
Sugar would march down 80 yards on the first possession of the second half to increase its lead to 12. 33-21 Sugar with 8:30 left in the 3rd.
Jack Nelson would fumble the ball at the end of a 15-yard QB keeper with 5:56 left in the 3rd and throw an interception on the following Teton possession to give Sugar a stranglehold on the game.
From there it was a mop-up job for the Diggers as they turned in a dominant 2nd-half performance to end the game 61-21.
Coach’s thoughts
After the agony of defeat subsides coach David Joyce has no option but to be happy with the way his team performed this year, considering the T’wolves went 2-6 and missed the playoffs last year.
“The foundation laid by the Seniors, they proved that they can play with them. We only had 2 ½ months in the summer to get ready. It wasn’t enough time, but they proved that we were capable of playing with a team like Sugar,” said Joyce. “If they hadn’t bought into the program in the way they have we wouldn’t be here. It doesn’t always go that way.”
With the foundation now laid, a key objective that Joyce has been preaching since his hire last summer, many should be excited about what is in store for the football program.
Notable returners include QB Nelson, state touchdown leader Thomas Heuseveldt, and wideout Ty Brown.
“We’re returning the majority of our team, so we’ll just continue to get better and we’ll be just fine,” said Joyce.
One thing that will be expected from returners is more time in the weight room, particularly for those on the line. Joyce hung a lot of the loss on being underpowered compared to a bigger and stronger Digger line.
“They just wore us down up front,” said Joyce. “When you’re worn down and they have big guys and you have little people it makes football hard. Moving forward we just have to put in the time and chip away at the list of problems with work in the weight room to get bigger and stronger. You just gotta go down that list one at a time, not skipping anything.”
Before Teton’s line gave out, many were not expecting the fight the Timberwolves showed.
“I thought we game planned ‘em well, and we knew where they were at,” said Joyce. “Ty Brown and Thomas Heuseveldt were probably the two best players on the field outright. They were pretty dominant.”
Teton had enough going for it that Joyce was expecting to be up at halftime, but a few busted protections and unfortunate events prevented that. Chief among them, an injury to senior and
“Mr. Utility Guy” Brody Hess.
“We don’t have anybody (else) with his skill set that can do as many things as he can. It hurt us before the half, it shifted the momentum,” said Joyce. Even though Hess was brought back out to finish his time with the program, it was too little too late.
Teton graduates Seniors Ashton Gunther, Jarom Heuseveldt, Wade Kunz, Brody Hess, Adrian Quezada, Sam Machen, Jaydin Mason, Charles Travis, Mikey Ball, Boston Gunther, Jake Marchant, and Kiowa Jeppesen.
From the Teton Valley News, thank you for keeping up with Timberwolves Football all season long. Look for more coverage of Teton High School athletics in the editions to come and a head start on next year’s football team later next summer.
