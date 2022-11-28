It’s a chilly mid-winter evening outside The Royal Wolf in Driggs.
After the first winter storms of the year, plenty are gathered inside to warm up and shoot the breeze.
Plenty are also gathered to shoot something else... Their shot.
“The Wolf” as it is affectionately known to locals, is fabled for many reasons. Infamous to some and famous to others, it is one of only a few local establishments to have a public pool table in Teton Valley.
Clayton Gottler, general manager at The Wolf admits, “We do a lot of our business with the pool table after 10 pm when the kitchen is closed.”
Gottler shared “It’s very, very rare that people get into arguments over games. We enjoy the friendly atmosphere and people it brings around.”
“We have a lot of families, including kids, that enjoy the game. Even if our local guys are playing pool, they always let the kids jump in for a game or two, helping and teaching them, which I personally love to see.”
When asked if he likes the game, he laughed, nodded his head, and said “I enjoy playing every day”.
Victor’s Westside Yard revealed quite a contrast, with Westside pulling their two tables from the premises recently.
Jaimy Costner, general manager at Westside, talked about some rowdiness that occurred around Westside’s tables.
“Our pool tables created more trouble than fun. Guests would hold the table and play for two hours, buy only two beers, and cause a fight. People were kicking the quarter slot and putting holes in the wall,” said Costner.
Speaking from a financial standpoint, Costner explained that the space is simply more lucrative as a dining area.
“Things have gotten better since we removed the pool table. We’ve added space for 25 more people,” said Costner.
Costner was still sad to see the pool tables gone, remembering good experiences around the tables, but noted it was a necessary change.
“I hate it. My wife hates it. We love playing pool,” said Costner. “The decision to get rid of it is just the best thing for Westside Yard.”
Henry Scroughams, a Driggs local his entire 46 years minus college, was an artist and craftsman at now-closed Drawknife Billiards for years. He’s been playing pool in the area since he was 6 years old, and with a few chuckles, added he’d “been hustlin’ games since the age of 10.”
When asked why he thought there might be a decline in pool tables or even the interest in playing the game, Scroughams attested to the game not being as popular as it once was, with a noted decline in interest.
“ESPN used to play and advertise pool all the time. It’s just not in front of people’s eyes as much anymore. New people moving into the area have different ideas of fun,” said Scroughams.
“I don’t think billiards is as common or popular anymore, but it’s not going anywhere. Our founding fathers played snooker. I also think more people have tables in their homes and play there versus going out,” said Scroughams.
Scroughams lamented over how nice it was to foster community through lighthearted competition.
“The camaraderie of gathering with friends and meeting new people. I used to play every day. I don’t play that much anymore. I probably should.”
Wendell Campbell, 82, who lived in Teton Valley his whole life, has been playing pool since he was 13 years old. Cambell was initially turned away from the old Elk Billiards hall due to the old establishment not allowing minors.
“Oh, Hell. Elk Billiards Hall didn’t want to bother the kids that had homework, so they made a rule you had to be 18 years old,” said Campbell.
“It was 15 cents for two players, 20 cents for three, per game when we played. They collected the money and racked the balls. If they were busy up front, you might have to wait a little bit, but you didn’t dare touch the rack,” said Campbell.
Stumbling through laughs, Campbell mentioned the subtle touches of the time, even the ones that may have been a bit dangerous.
“Elk Billiards had an old oiled wood floor that served as the ashtray. I always wondered; how did they keep from setting the place on fire?,” said Campbell. “You could set your cigarettes on the table. They didn’t care.”
When asked why he thinks there has been a decline in public pool tables in Teton Valley, Campbell concurred with Scroughams’ perceived lack of interest.
“There’s just no interest in it. If kids don’t start when they’re young, they don’t get hooked like we did back in the day. They seem more excited about television and other devices,” said Campbell.
Campbell’s favorite thing about the game of pool was the camaraderie that came from a soft felt table, smooth resin balls, and a few cues.
“I always liked the tournaments and the people it brought together,” said Campbell.
Campbell stated his eyes keep him from playing anymore, but says he has “nothing but great memories of the game.”
As if on cue, Scott Kauf, owner of Tetonia club laughed when asked about the decline of pool tables in Teton Valley.
Turns out, Kauf had just purchased a table and had it brought up from Utah. The addition of the table revives local history, being that the Tetonia Club existed as a pool hall all the way back in 1912.
Also, In the ’60s and ’70s, “The Club” had two tables under the ownership of ex-Tetonia Mayor Orville Armstrong. Armstrong passed away last October.
“In the ‘60s and ‘70s, they had 2 pool tables downstairs. The bar ran the length of the tables. That’s kind of what people did. They drank beers and shot pool,” said Kauf.
While interest in the sport will continue to be debated, it is nice knowing that at least a few local establishments will continue the longstanding history that is built on these tables.
It is nice to know that The Tetonia Club, Dave’s pubb, and The Royal Wolf will be sure to help folks in Teton Valley that still want to enjoy slapping down a few quarters for their next game of pool.
More important, these establishments will be continuing to instill a deep sense of camaraderie and community in the many hardy folks who enjoy their game with the other remaining players in Teton Valley.
