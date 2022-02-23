It’s a full house in the Teton High gymnasium as the boys’ basketball team emerges from the dressing room. Just moments away from tip-off, everybody stands at attention and puts their right hand on their heart.
The American flag hangs above the hardwood floor as Nate Little saunters a couple of steps out onto the court.
Teton High School’s resident renaissance man bellows out the national anthem in a smooth, deep baritone that powers the gym’s energy while representing our patriotism.
“I like doing the anthem because it’s a good patriotic feeling if you do it really well,” said Little.
Being able to reach those low notes signifies something about Little that many his age do not possess… A stark sense of uniqueness and a sense of wisdom that goes beyond his years.
A fine rendition of the anthem is far from the only thing that this quality of Little’s manifests itself in.
The Teton High junior is also a standout on the Coded Summit robotics team, in addition to being one of the top students in the school. He also works at his family’s business, Driggs Tire, after school gets out.
Particularly through those robotics experiences, Little has set himself apart from the average in a stunning way.
He is now up for the FIRST Robotics Dean’s List award, which Little is currently a semifinalist for. Little was ecstatic about where his nomination from THS teacher and robotics mentor Mark Hansen has landed him.
“I was very happy,” said Little. “Before he put me in and signed me up for it I knew that it existed but I didn’t know it well.”
The semi-finalists have yet to go through an interview process as well as be judged at an upcoming robotics competition.
Little spoke to the ability the award could have while considering higher education possibilities.
“It can be kind of a placeholder that can put you above others a bit,” said Little. “It shows that you’re the stuff.”
Little wasn’t always the man of many talents he is today. After a tough childhood, he had a realization in eighth grade that he needed to make a change.
“I’m glad I am the way I am, I have been brought up in an environment where I have had to adapt and change a lot,” said Little. “I wasn’t always this big cool person, I had a big glow up from 8th grade.”
From his exit from middle school to his sophomore year, Little transformed his personality by turning his gaze inward.
“I started focusing on myself and taking care of myself a lot better and everything seemed to fit in place,” said Little. “I’m a product of my environment.”
That brought some very mature realizations for Little, who has complex motivations powering him through life’s complexities.
“I always like stepping it up,” said Little. “My grandfather worked hard to get to where he was at.”
Little’s grandfather was a logger before starting Driggs Tire with Nate’s father, who has also been a main influence on him.
“He set me down the path of engineering and that it’s good to be intellectual, it’s good to be smart, so I kinda want to take that and push that forward,” said Nate. “I want to make my father’s, and my efforts, known. I can do hard things and I can do good things,” said Little.
Uncanny resourcefulness and a willingness to pass it forward also inspires Nate.
“I always try to do the best I can with what I’m given,” said Little. “I also like to pass it forward, It’s an in-between of trying to benefit myself but benefit others at the same time.”
Little has given robotics demonstrations at area schools such as Teton Middle School and Driggs Elementary.
“Getting them to look into higher math and science classes while they’re in high school and showing them why they should look into STEM programs has been great,” said Little.
Little approaches the demonstrations not only as an opportunity to help others further themselves but also to further himself.
“I want what’s best for myself and I know that if I do what’s best for myself I’m also going to be doing what’s best for others,” said Little.
Those qualities have enabled Nate to see some great successes in whatever he does.
“I seem to impress rather well,” said Little. He went on to share an anecdote about a robotics judge who had her eye trained on Nate during a competition. Turns out, that judge has an extensive background working at Boeing.
“This one judge, Vicki Burrow, who used to work for Boeing kept her eye on me and she showed me a lot of cool things I can do with scholarships,” said Little. “She even gave me a Boeing pin. She gave her contact info and we’ve kept in touch. The real standout was having people from big business and big industry have recognized me.”
It was a moment for Nate that signified he was going down the right path.
“With the path that I’m going down, will I be happy with where I will end up? I’d have to say I’m pretty happy with where I’m going,” said Little.
His primary inspiration however is not anyone else, but who he could be years down the road.
“I tell myself that my true hero is my future self, Will the person that I am now be proud of the person I am in the future?” said Little. “I’m glad that five year old me would likely say yes, and I hope that at 20 I can say the same thing looking back to now.”