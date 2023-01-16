Skijoring’s triumphant return to Teton Valley was originally set to happen in late January but has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 and 26 at Tributary in Driggs.
Skijoring races offer the unique spectacle of skiers and boarders, towed by horseback riders, flying down a track at top speed while hitting jumps and navigating obstacles. Teton Valley hasn’t hosted skijoring since 2016, as part of the Great Snowfest, but a group of enthusiasts led by local retiree Neal Stobaugh decided last year to bring the party back in 2023, bigger and better than ever.
After putting the Grand Showdown on the calendar for January, organizers announced last week that it was being moved to the final weekend in February. The reason for the delay, explained Stobaugh, the president of the newly-incorporated nonprofit Teton Valley Skijoring, is due to alcohol permitting and special event procedures through the state and city.
“We needed to get our ducks in a row and even though we do expect to receive the permits in time, we decided not to leave it to the wire,” he said about the date change. “We gave ourselves some breathing room.”
Really, Stobaugh added, it’s a blessing in disguise. Heber City and Whitefish both host well-attended skijor events the last weekend in January, so he hopes that, without those conflicting draws, the new date will attract even more professional teams and bigger crowds to Teton Valley.
Grand Showdown event director Elliott Paull noted that the dates are strategically chosen to not coincide with any holiday weekends, when the valley is already bustling with ski vacationers. One feature of the Teton Valley Skijoring mission is to bring in visitor dollars to local businesses during slightly slower times of year. With that goal in mind, TVS was granted regional and state tourism funding, administered through Teton Regional Economic Coalition.
Supporting other local nonprofits is the second goal of the organization; proceeds from the Grand Showdown will go to the Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley for community suicide prevention efforts and to HAPI Trails for horse rescue and rehabilitation. Stobaugh also wants to work in some kind of benefit for the Teton Valley Food Pantry, possibly by offering discounted tickets to attendees who donate nonperishable food.
The third facet of the TVS mission is to honor Teton Valley’s agricultural heritage and marry that with the valley’s rich ski history.
“Finding the intersection of the ranching and rodeo crew, the skiers and snowboarders, and the visitors, I think it’ll be a lot of fun to bring everyone together,” Paull said.
He encourages people to register in advance as racers or riders or buy tickets online to save money. General admission is $10 beforehand or $15 at the door for each full day of the event; kids 12 and under get in for free. Streetfood, Spoons, and Captain Ron will be doling out delicious eats, and local libations vendors will be stocking the beer garden. For high-rollers who want an elevated experience, VIP admission is between $225 and $430 depending on the package and includes drinks, food, merchandise, and a special viewing area.
In order to find more information, purchase tickets, or sign up to volunteer at the event, visit tetonskijor.org.
