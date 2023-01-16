Borbay skijor

‘The Grand Showdown’, a return of Skijoriing to Teton Valley, will now happen at Tributary on Feb 25th and 26th.

Skijoring’s triumphant return to Teton Valley was originally set to happen in late January but has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 and 26 at Tributary in Driggs.

Skijoring races offer the unique spectacle of skiers and boarders, towed by horseback riders, flying down a track at top speed while hitting jumps and navigating obstacles. Teton Valley hasn’t hosted skijoring since 2016, as part of the Great Snowfest, but a group of enthusiasts led by local retiree Neal Stobaugh decided last year to bring the party back in 2023, bigger and better than ever.

