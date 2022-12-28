Home for the holidays.
Teton Valley’s own Olympic silver medalist, Jaelin Kauf, took time out of her busy schedule competing in the world cup of mogul skiing to return home for a visit.
“The time I got to spend with family over Christmas was awesome. Targhee is home, you know. I love going up there and skiing Targhee with my family. It’s a good tradition. My favorite one.”
Kauf also made time to ski with a number of her bigger family at Targhee on Friday, December 23rd. On a cold morning with soft snow and favorable conditions, Jaelen took a few runs on the the mountain with Santa, some stoked kids and excited parents.
“It was really fun. I was really glad we were able to put that together and make it happen.
It’s really fun skiing with all the kids on the mountain,” said Kauf.
After taking some time in front of the lodge to sign autographs on kid’s helmets, skiers followed Kauf to the dreamcatcher lift. Kauf rode up with Santa. Once at the top, the group posed for some photos in the blowing wind and snow.
“We did one planned run, but there were quite a few more throughout the day.”
Kauf continued, “In the afternoon, I was sitting at a table in the plaza and overheard people talking about me, saying, “Well, I heard she was wearing all brown. I wonder if she is still up here.”
Smiling, Kauf turned around and said, “Are you guys looking for Jaelen Kauf? I’m right here.”
“Oh, we weren’t able to make it up on time and our girls were hoping to do a run with you,” the family responded.
Kauf ended up skiing a run with them, which meant the world. It showed in their smiles.
This happened a few more times. Kauf was able to get in a number of runs with people throughout the day.
“It means a lot to have so much support. I had fun skiing with everyone that day.”
Kauf has been busy competing in the world cup series in Scandinavia and Europe.
Spending a couple weeks in Idre Fjäll, Sweden practicing, Kauf commented on the lack of daylight this time of year.
“The days were super short. Darkness comes early and that isn’t always fun.”
From there, the series continued in Finland and then to Alpe d’Huez in France.
“Being up in the Alps was beautiful. We skied a couple bluebird days. It’s just really nice to be up in the mountains in sunshine after being in Scandinavia where it was dark most of the time,” said Kauf.
Speaking to the world cup series competitions, Kauf shared, “I haven’t put down the full competition days that I wanted so far, but I’m pretty stoked with where my skiing is at. It’s a lot of fun.”
Competing has been a lot different lately without covid restrictions.
Kauf shared, “What a huge difference. Things were pretty locked down. We were having minimal contact with people outside of our team. There was a lot of stress with covid and the Olympics. There was a chance we weren’t going to be able to attend or compete at all.”
All this put a lot of pressure on the athletes and the competition runs.
“The athletes were stressing. We all felt the pressure. It was 100% competition focused. It’s definitely more relaxed this year. Now, the pressure is off requiring skiers to get the Olympic run figured out and actually qualify,” said Kauf.
With the covid restrictions being lifted, the pressure to perform has lifted some as well.
“Traveling and competing on the world tour during covid, it’s mainly been ski focused.
A big part of competing is traveling all over the world and going to incredible places with athletes from other nations.”
Kauf continued, “Without covid restrictions, we’re taking advantage of visiting and taking in these cities while at the same time, building relationships with the other athletes.
That’s not something we were able to do the last couple years and we’re enjoying it.”
Whether on the road or at home, Kauf continues to shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.