May 17
Teton Valley Contra Dance! @ Teton County Fairgrounds
Join us for Teton Valley Community Contra Dance at the Teton County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. 1st & 3rd Wednesday of every month. 6:30pm — Beginners Workshop. 7pm -9:30 pm — DANCE! Come out for connection, community and good health! Enjoy live traditional music by wonderful local musicians. No partner necessary! All are welcome. Suggested $10 donation at the door. Presented by Downtown Driggs Association, Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley and Golden Woodworking. In partnership with Teton Valley Health.
May 17
Paint Night!
“Northern Lights” at 6:30 at The Local Galleria will be so much fun! Come have a wonderful and creative evening celebrating the recent northern lights right here in Teton Valley! Bring whatever you want to eat or drink and enjoy! All pre-sketched canvases, supplies and live demo are included. A 24-hour cancellation policy is gladly provided. Hope to see you
May 20
Teton Valley Community Bike Swap: Fundraiser for the Teton Valley Composite Mountain Bike Team
Mountain biking season is right around the corner! Now is the perfect time to sell and buy bikes!
TO SELL: Drop off bikes on FRIDAY, MAY 19 from 5:30-7:30pm.
-Adult bikes: $25 each plus 5% commission
-Additional bikes: $15 each plus 5% commission
-Kid’s bikes: $5 each plus 5% commission
-Rent-a-table: $25 (You must be present to manage your own sales.)
-Bike pick up is Saturday, May 20 from 12-1:00pm.
Unsold bikes must be picked up or will be considered a donation. TO BUY: Shop on SATURDAY, MAY 20 from 9:00am-12:00pm.
-Early bird admission (9:00-9:30) is $10. -General admission (9:30-12:00) is $5.
-Pay with cash, check, or Venmo. 100% of the fees will go to the Teton Valley Composite Mountain Bike Team Scholarship Fund.
Help us reach our goal of $2500 this season and get more kids on bikes! Email any questions to tetonvalleycomposite@gmail.com. See you there!
May 24
Wellness Wednesdays
FREE wellness seminar at Barefoit Fitness & Pilates Studio at 53 Depot Rd, Driggs with refreshments by Dory’s Cafe
May 24
Laundry Love at General Laundry in Victor
Detergent and coins are provided! Come do free laundry in Victor on the 4th Wednesday of every month. 5-7pm.
June 3
Kids Fishing Day
Kids Fishing Day is a free family event held at R Park on June 3 from 10:30am to 2pm. Kids can participate in learning stations, eat a free hot dog lunch, then hit the pond for some fishing. Fishing Day is a free annual event held the first Saturday in June to introduce kids and their families to fishing and aquatic ecology in a fun environment. The event provides participants the knowledge, confidence, and skills to participate in fishing. Kids and their families learn about different aquatic species and concerns, including Aquatic Invasive Species, fish biology and anatomy, aquatic habitat, watershed ecology, and macroinvertebrates. Introducing participants to the sport of fishing and the biology of fish and other aquatic species is a great way to spark excitement and inspire future biologists. Everyone will receive a free hot dog lunch and kids will get to take home a free fishing pole!{/div}
June 9
TWRC Annual Par-tay
Annual Fundraiser Redux 2023: Tetonia Club
Take a Walk on the Wild Side: Teton Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Presentation
Come dresses as your spirit animal for food, raffle, live music, DJ’s, drinks, and good times
5-6:30 Ticket to space
6:30 TWCR presentation
7:00 DJ WolfRam and Special Guests
June 10
Performing Arts Fellowship Showcase at the Grand Teton Music Festival
This showcase will be highlighting the Music, Theatre and Dance, and Native Art 2022 Fellowship recipients.
For the first time, the Wyoming Arts Council will be hosting a Performing Arts Fellowship Showcase at the Grand Teton Music Festival. This showcase will be highlighting the Music, Theatre and Dance, and Native Art 2022 Fellowship recipients. The event will take place June 10, 2023 at the Grand Teton Music Festival in the heart of Teton Village at the base of the Jackson Hole Ski Resort. The showcase performance includes: Ron Coulter (Performing Arts, Music) Julie Huebner (Performing Arts, Music) Christian Wallowing Bull (Native Art) Francesca Romo (Performing Arts, Theatre and Dance) Michaela Ellingson (Performing Arts, Theatre and Dance) Doors will open at 5:30PM with the performance starting at 6:00PM. The event is free and open to the public.{/div}{/div}
June 15
Tetonia Blood Drive
The Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in Tetonia Blood Drive will be held on June 15th at the LDS church. Follow the link to take you directly to the Tetonia scheduling page. https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=TETONIA&fbclid=IwAR3ozycsi2SDRnAZnCwBV-FFzPJcxqKVc925AUSHXq7MGJsGrzLpHETB7Nk
June 15
Tin-Cup Event Day
The Community Foundation of Teton Valley annually hosts Tin Cup Event Day on the 3rd Saturday of July. Join us in celebrating Teton Valley’s hard-working nonprofits and our community’s generous annual giving during the 16th Annual Tin Cup Challenge. Register to run in our competitive 5k, 10K, or Fun Run/Walk, learn more about local nonprofits at informational booths with family-friendly activities, and enjoy seeing your caring community in action!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.