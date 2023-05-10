May 10
Pocket Talk — Elevate Your Tin Cup Campaign
Phil Mollenkof and Tony Ferlisi of Cultivate have been in your shoes before, running Tin Cup and Old Bill’s campaigns both as leaders of local nonprofits and as a creative agency. They are excited to bring their experience and creative know-how straight to you. During this hour, they’ll provide nuanced insight into strategic approaches to sprint fundraising campaigns like Tin Cup. Join us at the Community Foundation office or via Zoom for this free, 1-hour hybrid meeting
May 12-13
Teton Geo Center: Mother’s Day Art and Gift Market
Come get a locally made gift for Mother’s day! We will have ceramics, paintings, weaving, quilting, leather art, antler art, flowers, jewlery, jelly, honey, hand dipped chocolates and more!
May 13
Cutthroat Hockey Community Clean-up Fundraiser
Calling all High School and Bantam players
The Cutthroats have been invited to help clean up our local highway while earning some money for the Cutthroats Youth Hockey Program. For every hockey player volunteering by picking up trash they will earn $20/hour that will go to the Teton Valley Cutthroats Youth Hockey Program. Let’s show our Cutthroat community pride while also earning some cash for our program.
Please click on the sign up genius link below to review the available slots and sign up. Also, please note that if you are not able to commit for the entire time we’d still love to have you help out, just make note and let us know the time that you are available when you sign up. Plan is to meet at the Teton Valley Peaks Lodge in Tetonia on Saturday 5/13/2023 at 8:00am. Safety vests and trash bags will be provided, please bring your own gloves. Younger players are welcome to join but will be required to have a parent with them for safety reasons. For more information reach out to tetonvalleyfoundation.org.
Picnic on the Plaza
Everyone is invited to join us on the Driggs City Center Plaza for food, music, lawn games, and the artisan’s fair. Come celebrate and support the importance of mental health in Teton Valley. 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.. {/div}
May 13
Rally for the River
Join Friends of the Teton River and Teton Valley Trout Unlimited in their annual spring clean up! Free the Willows- 10:00AM Six Springs Creek, Teton River Cleanup- 1:00PM Teton River (sign up!), Closing BBQ- 5PM Buxton River Park (Bates Bridge). For more information visit tetonwater.org.
May 17
Paint Night!
“Northern Lights” 5/17 at 6:30 at The Local Galleria will be so much fun! Come have a wonderful and creative evening celebrating the recent northern lights right here in Teton Valley! Bring whatever you want to eat or drink and enjoy! All pre-sketched canvases, supplies and live demo are included. A 24-hour cancellation policy is gladly provided. Hope to see you!
May 17
Teton Valley Contra Dance! @ Teton County Fairgrounds
Join us for Teton Valley Community Contra Dance at the Teton County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. 1st & 3rd Wednesday of every month. 6:30pm — Beginners Workshop. 7pm -9:30 pm — DANCE! Come out for connection, community and good health! Enjoy live traditional music by wonderful local musicians. No partner necessary! All are welcome. Suggested $10 donation at the door. Presented by Downtown Driggs Association, Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley and Golden Woodworking. In partnership with Teton Valley Health.
May 24
Laundry Love at General Laundry in Victor
Detergent and coins are provided! Come do free laundry in Victor on the 4th Wednesday of every month. 5-7pm.
June 15
Tetonia Blood Drive
The Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in Tetonia Blood Drive will be held on June 15th at the LDS church. Follow the link to take you directly to the Tetonia scheduling page. https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=TETONIA&fbclid=IwAR3ozycsi2SDRnAZnCwBV-FFzPJcxqKVc925AUSHXq7MGJsGrzLpHETB7Nk
