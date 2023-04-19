April 19th
Teton Valley Contra Dance @ Teton County Fairgrounds
Join us at the Teton County Fairgrounds for Contra Dancing, now held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month YEAR ROUND! A staple of Teton Valley, attendees can learn, practice, and show off their dancing skills during each session that prioritizes connection, community, and good health. There is a suggeested $10 donation at the door. 6:30pm-7pm beginners workshop, 7-9:30 dance!
April 20th
PAINT NIGHT! at West Side Yard
“Golden Hour” Paint Night 4/20 at The West Side Yard at 6:30 will be so awesome ! Enjoy all that is magical about sunsets! All presketched canvases, supplies and live demo instruction are included! Enjoy a great evening of creativity and tons of fun while being spoiled with the amazing hospitality of The West Side Yard! A 24 hour cancellation policy is gladly provided. Hope you can make it! To find out more or register online directly go to: https://tetonvalleylocalart.com
Teton High School Drama Program presents Cinderella
Come see the beloved story of Cinderella by Rogers and Hammerstien 3 nights only! Showtimes are April 20th at 7 PM, April 21st at 5 and 7:30 PM, and April 24th at 7 PM. $5 online, $7 at the door. $20 for a family of four. Showing at the Teton High School Auditorium.
April 21
Teton Valley Republican Party monthly subcomitte meeting @ SWOT lunch room
This week’s guest speakers are Teton County Assessor, Havala Arnold & Garrett Marshall. Learn how are properties assessed and property taxes are calculated. Monthly sub committee meetings consist of getting down to the brass tacks and work on future fundraising plans, public outreach, communication, and community service oriented projects. Volunteers are welcome! Where does your interest lie? Do you have a specialty that you’d like to put to use in the party? Feel free to get in touch or reach on our social media pages! 6-8pm.
April 22nd
Earth Day Celebration @ Teton County Fairgrounds
This event will be full of good food, fun activities, and all the awesome organizations committed to conserving and celebrating our planet. Captain Ron will be cooking up food for purchase, and local musicians and performers will be there to entertain you. We will have great raffle prizes and the opportunity for everyone to sign up for service projects with our non-profit partners throughout the valley.
Teton Valley Earth Day is moving to a new and bigger location in 2023, the Teton County fair building located at 1413 N. Highway 33 Driggs, ID. Bring the whole family to this FREE community celebration of Mother Earth. 12-4pm. Sponsored by Teton Valley Community Recycling, Teton Regional Land Trust, and Mountian Roots Education.
Valley Voices at Highpoint Cider
A local storytelling event that benefits local nonprofits. $5 at the door goes directly to supporting their nonprofit. For more information, or to sign up to tell a story please email: valleyvoices33@gmail.com From 6-9 pm.
April 26th
Grizzlies in the Rockies: The Path to Coexistence — Dr. Christopher Servheen @ Senior Citizen Center
Chris Servheen’s presentation will provide a much needed overview for us on these bears. He literally wrote the book on grizzly bear recovery in the lower 48 states while working for the US Fish and Wildlife Service for 35 years and is currently the President and Board Chair of the Montana Wildlife Federation and Co-chair of the North American Bears Expert Team for the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Chris will discuss key aspects of grizzly biology, the real dangers that they pose, current and future bear distribution, the importance of conflict management efforts to promote coexistence, and will answer a few questions at the end of his 1-hour presentation. 6pm.
April 26th
Prepare for the Future: Strategic Planning workshop
A basic look at building a roadmap for your nonprofit. Starting a Strategic Planning process can strike fear in the minds of Executive Directors and board members alike — even in most established nonprofits. Day-long retreats, subsequent follow-up meetings, sub-committees, oversight, reporting, and then having to do it all over again in a few years. Many nonprofits experience putting a lot of work into a plan for it to sit on a shelf and only be reviewed 5 years later. Let’s change the narrative around strategic planning. In this workshop, we will break down Strategic Planning into its most basic form. The format allows new nonprofits to plan in the short term and established nonprofits to build a more robust strategic planning process. For this workshop to be beneficial two representatives from nonprofits should be present. There will be breakout times to converse with partners, focusing solely on their nonprofit and then reflecting with the rest of the participants. $30, in person at CFTV offices.
May 3rd
ABC Lego Building Competition at Highpoint Cider
Six teams of 2-4 people will build a Lego scene (assigned at the event). Taphouse patrons will vote for the best Lego build. Winners receive a prize, trophy, and glory! Must be 21+ to participate. 6-8 pm. Sponsored by Above and Beyone the Classroom Teton Valley. There will be a raffle to benefit ABC. Teams should arrive at Highpoint Cider at 5:45pm. Upon arrival, each team will receive a large bin with a variety of Legos. We will aim to evenly distribute Legos to each team, but sizes and colors will vary. Each team will be given a theme on the day of the competition that will determine their build. Themes will not be shared ahead of time. Beginning at 6pm, teams will have 60 minutes to build their design. Voting will take place at 7pm. Any patrons in attendance at Highpoint will be able to vote on their favorite design. Awards will occur at 7:30pm. Prize for the winning team is TBD, but is bound to be worth it! Sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e48a8a92da7fbc61-abclego#/ or by contacting Anna Wells at https://abctetonvalley.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.