March 29th
Women’s Climb Night @ Teton Rock Gym
Show up to meet this fun-loving group of climbers. We welcome all levels, ages, and abilities. Belay instruction and gear is included! This is a walk-in event! The cost is $10 (+tax) for the public and Free for gym members! 6-8pm.
March 31st
Italian Dinner Pop-up at Badger Creek Cafe with Teton Valley Meats
March 31st! We’re doing it again! Pop up dinner with Badger Creek Cafe and Teton Valley Meats. Hand rolled Italian pastas, classic dishes, and the best hospitality in the valley. This will be a dine-in only event so be sure to make your reservations early! 208-456-2588.
Bingo at Highpoint Cider
An hour of 5 rounds of BINGO in the Highpoint Taproom! Highlighting different local Nonprofits! Free to enter — with an option for cash gifts for the highlighted Nonprofit of the evening! Highlighted Nonprofit ACT Foundation. 6:30-7:30 PM
April 8th
City of Tetonia Easter Egg Hunt
Join us at the Ruby Carson Park the morning of April 8th at 10 SHARP for the annual Tetonia Easter Egg Hunt. LOTS of prizes, LOTS of eggs and LOTS of fun! Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny will be handing out colored eggs and taking pictures with kids as well! Don’t be late or you might miss it.
Jackson Hole Juggernauts Roller Derby Fundraiser @ Tetonia Club
Break out your swimsuit and your dancing skates and party like it’s summer on the beach! Tunes by Bernard Foyer! $5 Donation at the door to support your favorite local roller derby team! Raffle Tickets and Merch for sale as well! DJ Bernard Foyer will be spinning some jams.
April 11th
Community foundation of Teton Valley Executive Director Exchange
This 1-hour exchange features an opportunity for Executive Directors to connect, question, learn, collaborate, share, support, and celebrate with each other. For Nonprofit Executive Directors: Join fellow Directors from 11 am to noon on the second Tuesday of every month for the E.D. Exchange. This 1-hour exchange features an opportunity for Executive Directors to connect, question, learn, collaborate, share, support, and celebrate with each other. This monthly networking opportunity with peers allows executive directors to discuss relevant topics of the day in today’s fast-changing environment.
April 15th
People Spread Love @ Victor Craft Bazarr
Join us in making notes of love, support local crafters. All ages welcome. If you are unfamiliar with People Spread Love (PSL), People Spread Love is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that helps connect and facilitate letter writing to community members that are facing adversity. The act of writing letters to others is a way to express support and help meet the need for human connection. These “notes of love” could be anything from a card, note, poem, drawing or a simple token — the intention is to spread love. Whether it is in a time of need (grief, sorrow, loss, depression, illness) or simple recognition, human beings need human connection. Some people don’t get the support they need in their lives for one reason or another. At our events we hold space of love and compassion and hand craft notes of love to those that need it. Supplies will be provided. See our ”Who Needs Love” list for the individuals we will be focusing on together. Come as you are! 10 AM to 4PM
April 17th
Loose Threads Quilt Guild monthly meeting
We meet at on the third Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center in Driggs, ID. We share quilt making ideas, have show and tells, demo techniques and socialize! Upcoming demos will include basic quilt piecing techniques to help you build your skills and create a small quilt by the end of the year. Come join us to learn new skills or share your expertise! All levels welcome!
April 20th
PAINT NIGHT! at West Side Yard
“Golden Hour” Paint Night 4/20 at The West Side Yard at 6:30 will be so awesome ! Enjoy all that is magical about sunsets! All presketched canvases, supplies and live demo instruction are included! Enjoy a great evening of creativity and tons of fun while being spoiled with the amazing hospitality of The West Side Yard! A 24 hour cancellation policy is gladly provided. Hope you can make it! To find out more or register online directly go to: https://tetonvalleylocalart.com
Valley Voices at Highpoint Cider
A local storytelling event that benefits local nonprofits. $5 at the door goes directly to supporting their nonprofit. For more information, or to sign up to tell a story please email: valleyvoices33@gmail.com From 6-9 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.