March 22nd
Teton Food and Farm Coalition Monthly Meeting
Join the Teton Food and Farm Coalition for it’s monthly meeting, held from 9-10 am. Agenda topics that will be discussed include food security, food rescue, recovery, and grow-a-row practices. For more information visit https://www.tetonfoodfarmcoalition.org
Laundry Love — General Laundry in Victor
Join us for Laundry Love from 5-7 pm on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the General Laundry Co. in Victor. What is Laundry Love? We provide the quarters and the detergent! Sponsored by General Laundry. Bring your laundry and your friends, all are invited.
Worldcast Anglers Fly Fishing Film Tour @ Highpoint Cider
The Fly Fishing Film Tour 2023 has arrived and WorldCast Anglers has two viewings for your angling pleasure! Mark your calendars for March 22nd at High Point Cider in Victor, ID and March 23rd at the Center for the Arts in Jackson, WY! Details are listed below. Just like in years past, the Fly Fishing Film Tour has selected a top-notch film lineup with stories that span the globe! These films are sure to get you fired up for the season ahead. As always, we’re going to have some awesome fly fishing raffle prizes. Doors open at 6:00 pm for a pre-event social, so if you have time, join us before the films start to catch up with your angler buddies. Beer, wine and fly fishing raffle prizes will be available. The films start promptly at 7:00 pm. All proceeds from the evening will go to the locally selected nonprofits and conservation organizations. Tickets are avalible at Worldcast Anglers Fly Shop in Victor.
March 23rd
Local Vendor and Popup sale
We will have some of the local artists and vendors set up with booths in the taproom! Grab a cider and shop for some local goodies! 5:30-8:30 pm at Highpoint Cider.
March 25th
Hispanic Resource Center “Sister Cities” Documentary screenings @ Pierre’s Theatre
On Saturday, March 25th a free screening of a dozen short films will take to the big screen at Pierre’s Theater as part of The Sister Cities Docuseries. The Sister Cities Docuseries passes the mic and the camera to amateur filmmakers with roots from Tlaxcala. These stories share insight into the culture of interconnected towns 2,000 miles apart. Evoking nostalgia or curiosity for the old Spanish colonial churches, the houses of adobe, and the flavors of “esquites” and “elotes” made from Mexican corn, these films also share the perspectives of life in the United States, speaking Spanglish, eating Thanksgiving turkey with tortillas, finding time to enjoy soccer, skiing, and being outside despite busy lives.
Spring Fling — A Tropicana Extravaganza @ High Point Cider
It’s that time of year where we celebrate the seasonal shift into Spring with a little Tropicana Extravaganza! Thats right, bust out those Hawaiian shirts and spicy skirts! Or maybe you’re more of a Op corduroy shorts, Magnum P.I. vibes kinda of person. Baewatch?? Ya i said it... ;) Ahh hell, break out your fav pair of Jorts! (no judgement) Just be sure to bring your warm sunshiny personality and a group of friends as we break it down on the dance floor to the sounds of Knew Jack, Eric Burba, and Cut la Whut! If you caught our Halloween Party last year, these three went B2B all night and it was a wild one! Here’s to sendin’ March out like a Lion! 8pm-11:30pm, $12 at the door.
March 31st
Italian Dinner Pop-up at Badger Creek Cafe with Teton Valley Meats
March 31st! We’re doing it again! Pop up dinner with Badger Creek Cafe and Teton Valley Meats. Hand rolled Italian pastas, classic dishes, and the best hospitality in the valley. This will be a dine-in only event so be sure to make your reservations early! 208-456-2588.
April 8th
City of Tetonia Easter Egg Hunt
Join us at the Ruby Carson Park the morning of April 8th at 10 SHARP for the annual Tetonia Easter Egg Hunt. LOTS of prizes, LOTS of eggs and LOTS of fun! Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny will be handing out colored eggs and taking pictures with kids as well! Don’t be late or you might miss it
April 20th
PAINT NIGHT! at West Side Yard
“Golden Hour” Paint Night 4/20 at The West Side Yard at 6:30 will be so awesome ! Enjoy all that is magical about sunsets! All presketched canvases, supplies and live demo instruction are included! Enjoy a great evening of creativity and tons of fun while being spoiled with the amazing hospitality of The West Side Yard! A 24 hour cancellation policy is gladly provided. Hope you can make it! To find out more or register online directly go to: https://tetonvalleylocalart.com
