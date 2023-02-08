...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow and breezy winds expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 6 inches in the mountains and up to 2 inches for the
valleys. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore,
Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.
Paint and Brews at Wildlife Brewing: All paints, canvas, brushes, step-by-step instructions by Nicolette & everything you need are all included. Create your very own masterpiece to take home. Theme: Tetons. (pre sketched) Satisfy your other palate with the tasty Menu from the Wildlife Brewery. Reserve a spot & see you soon! Disclaimer: Clothes may get paint on them. www.artbyngm.com Instagram: @nicolettegmaw
February 13
Galentine’s Ski & Board Wax and Cold Snacks: Show up to meet and befriend your new ski partner while enjoying an evening of education at Habitat! The technicians on site will provide hands-on instruction on how to wax your own skis and boards. Register soon because space is limited to 15! Held at Habitat in Driggs. 5:45 PM — 8:00 PM. We welcome all women and girls (transgender and cisgender), as well as non-binary people. This event is for first-time waxers or seasoned wax professionals- we welcome all experience levels! $15.
February 18th
Andrew Munz presents ‘Freshly Waxed’ at Pierre’s Theatre Come join Jackson Hole’s esteemed ski satirist for a night of standup comedy at Pierre’s theatre. More info at pierrestheatre.com.
February 20th
Loose Threads Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting at the senior center: We meet on the third Monday of every month (except August and December) where we share quilt making ideas, have show and tells, demo techniques and socialize! Upcoming demos will include basic quilt piecing techniques to help you build your skills and create a small quilt by the end of the year. Come join us to learn new skills or share your expertise! All levels welcome!
February 22nd
Laundry Love at General Laundry in Victor: Join us for Laundry Love from 5-7 pm on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the General Laundry Co. in Victor. What is Laundry Love? We provide the quarters and the detergent! Sponsored by St. John’s church in Jackson and the General Laundry Co. Bring your laundry and your friends, all are invited.
February 25th
Boots and Belles Daddy Daugheter Dance: The Teton Valley Fair & Rodeo Royalty proudly presents the second annual Boots & Belles Daddy Daughter Dance! There will be raffle prizes, music, dancing, a photo booth and light dinner of Chili and Cinnamon rolls by a few of Teton Valleys favorite lunch ladies! Yum! Tickets will be available $15 per person or $10 per person for groups of 3 or more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase before the event and will be handed out at the door or available at the door the night of the event. Held at the Teton County Fairgrounds.
Grand Targhee Terrain Park Takeover Come Join us at Grand targhee for the 4th Terrain Park Takeover. Our park crew has been hard at work prepping our park with the most rails and features we have ever had, Skiers and riders from across the region are encouraged to come showcase their style as the compete for prizes from Rockstar Energy, Faction, Smith, Four Pines Collective and More. Age Categories: 18 and up, 15 to 17, 12-14, 11 and under. For more info visit the events page at grandtarghee.com. $20 fee, everyone gets you a free t-shirt for participating.
Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue Winter Fundraiser Join us for our Annual Fundraiser on February 25th from 6:00 to 10:00 pm at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor! We’ll have a silent auction and light appetizers from Three Peaks to enjoy along with live music by Derrik and the Dynamos! Tickets are $45 for each adult and $15 (12 and under) for children.
February 25/26
Teton Valley Skijoring “The Grand Showdown”: A horse and rider pull a skier or snowboarder at a fast pace through a race course that includes gates, jumps, and/or rings. Competitors race for cash and prizes based on the fastest time with fewest penalties. Saddle up and send it—it’s going to get real western around here! For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://tetonskijor.org.
March 18th
Hummingbird Holistic Health kids yoga workshop and book reading Join author and yoga instructor Ruth Nielson for a {span}Yoga session and book event for ages 5 — 10 on March 18, 10:00-11:00 am. The event will be held at the Makerspace in Driggs. Free to all.
