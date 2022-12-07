SWOT Nov 21-Dec.1 menu.jpg

Wednesday, December 7th Community Contra Dancing @ Teton County Fairgrounds Enjoy live traditional music by wonderful local musicians as a contra dance caller leads you through the dance moves. No partner needed, just bring your dancing shoes! A suggested $10 donation at the door goes to support the musicians. Please note that this will be the only Contra Dance in December. The next dance will be Wednesday, January 4th. Brought to you by Golden Woodworking, Downtown Driggs Association, and Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley in partnership with Teton Valley Health. 6:30-7:00pm — Beginners Workshop and 7:00-8:30pm — Dance!

Highpint Cider Fly Swap and Social Join Teton Valley Trout Unlimited in the Highpoint Taproom on December 7th for a Fly Swap & Cider Social. Bring a baker’s dozen of your favorite fly and swap flies with friends. Meet your Teton Valley Trout Unlimited board and learn about joining TVTU. Catch ya there! Starts at 7 pm.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.