Wednesday, December 7thCommunity Contra Dancing @ Teton County Fairgrounds Enjoy live traditional music by wonderful local musicians as a contra dance caller leads you through the dance moves. No partner needed, just bring your dancing shoes! A suggested $10 donation at the door goes to support the musicians. Please note that this will be the only Contra Dance in December. The next dance will be Wednesday, January 4th. Brought to you by Golden Woodworking, Downtown Driggs Association, and Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley in partnership with Teton Valley Health. 6:30-7:00pm — Beginners Workshop and 7:00-8:30pm — Dance!
Highpint Cider Fly Swap and Social Join Teton Valley Trout Unlimited in the Highpoint Taproom on December 7th for a Fly Swap & Cider Social. Bring a baker’s dozen of your favorite fly and swap flies with friends. Meet your Teton Valley Trout Unlimited board and learn about joining TVTU. Catch ya there! Starts at 7 pm.
Thursday, December 8
Valley Voices Come share stories of resilence at this Valley Voices storytelling session hosted by Highpoint Cider. The tales will be told starting at 6:30 PM. Admission is not a door fee, but instead attendees are required to bring a small donation in the form of diapers/pull-ups (3T-5T), oral hygiene products, shampoo, conditioner, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, paper towels, infant formula, deodorant, dishwasher detergent, dish soap, or warm blankets. The event benefits the Community Resource Center of Teton Valley.
Free Family Climb at Teton Rock Gym Bring your family and climb for free. Gear and belay instruction will be available for free. 10am-noon.
Friday, December 9thPacker Ray’s BBQ Pop-up at Badger Creek Cafe It’s Time For Round Two! If You Missed Us Last Month Don’t Worry Were Settin’ Up Again! Place Pre-Orders by following And messaging @packerraysbbq on Instagram Or messaging Bryant Packer On facebook messenger. Walk-in orders welcomed but pre-ordering guarantees you get food!
Saturday December 10thMario Kart tournament to benefit the Grand Targhee Ski Education foundation. Adult (18+) and Youth (17 and under) brackets. 150 cc and 200 cc brackets. Up to the top 4 youths will be able to compete in the adult bracket dependent on space. Prizes for 1-3 place winners for each bracket. All racers will have the opportunity to race at least twice. Scoring and bracket advancement still TBD.
Used Toy Donation and Adoption Event Donate gently used toys at one of the following donation box locations: Lobby of all Teton County ID Elementary schools, The Velvet Moose in downtown Driggs, Victor library, Driggs library. Donate now through Friday, Dec.9. Come to the free toy adoption day! Select a free toy for a child you know! Siblings can choose presents for siblings, etc! You do not need to donate to come to the free adoption day event! Sunday, Dec.11 1:00-4:00 in the Victor Elementary cafeteria.
Sunday December 11thTeton Valley Resort presents the Second Annual Sing-Along Breakfast With Santa Bring your singing voices because Santa is bringing his keyboard! Sing along while you enjoy a yummy holiday breakfast buffet prepared by Wanderlust Bistro. Seatings are 1 hour and 30 minutes (longer than last year!), so you have time for the unlimited mimosa bar and plenty of pictures. Before you leave, sit with Santa for a picture with our elf’s instant camera! Pictures turned into a memorable ornament. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. For more information contact Teton Valley Resort and/or Wanderlust Bistro.
Tuesday, December 13thLibrary after Lunch: The Island of Missing Trees Join us for tea, biscuits and lively book talk. We’ll be discussing “The Island of Missing Trees” by Elif Shafak. Books available at the Victor branch but can be sent to Driggs upon request. No registration needed. 1pm @ Victor branch of Valley of the Tetons Library
Sunday, December 18Teton Valley Resort presents the Second Annual Sing-Along Breakfast With Santa Bring your singing voices because Santa is bringing his keyboard! Sing along while you enjoy a yummy holiday breakfast buffet prepared by Wanderlust Bistro. Seatings are 1 hour and 30 minutes (longer than last year!), so you have time for the unlimited mimosa bar and plenty of pictures. Before you leave, sit with Santa for a picture with our elf’s instant camera! Pictures turned into a memorable ornament. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. For more information contact Teton Valley Resort and/or Wanderlust Bistro.
Monday, December 19
Loose Threads Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting Monthly quilt guild meeting where we share ideas, have show and tells, demo techniques and have a fun evening! Meetings are the on the 3rd Mondays of the month at the Senior Community Center — 60 S Main St, Driggs, at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, December 28Laundry Love Join us for Laundry Love from 5-7 pm on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the General Laundry Co. in Victor. What is Laundry Love? We provide the quarters and the detergent! Sponsored by St. John’s church in Jackson and the General Laundry Co. Bring your laundry and your friends, all are invited.
Wednesday, January 18Let’s Talk About It: The Humanity of Science & Technology Explore the what ifs, why’s and why nots of science and technology from a humanities perspective. Join us to read and discuss the personal, social, environmental and ethical implications of our modern advancements. January’s book is Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest by Susan Simard. 6:30 p.m., Driggs Branch. Registration is required. Sign up and borrow a book from a Valley of the Tetons Library branch or Alta Branch Library.
