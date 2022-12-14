SWOT Nov 21-Dec.1 menu.jpg

Wednesday, December 14th

Inside look at Exum Guide Meeting Exum Mountain Guides with support from Bridger Teton Avalanche Center, Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation, and Black Diamond will team up this winter and create a unique style of event series. Instead of a presentation, we will focus on participation. The Exum Guides will give an inside look into how a professional guide meeting is run and the pieces that make them effective. Chairs for audience members to take part in the mock guide meeting will be available. This is an excellent opportunity to get a real “behind the scenes” look at what goes into a daily ski guide meeting in the Tetons. Black Diamond Jackson Hole, 6:30-8pm.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.