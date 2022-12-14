Inside look at Exum Guide Meeting Exum Mountain Guides with support from Bridger Teton Avalanche Center, Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation, and Black Diamond will team up this winter and create a unique style of event series. Instead of a presentation, we will focus on participation. The Exum Guides will give an inside look into how a professional guide meeting is run and the pieces that make them effective. Chairs for audience members to take part in the mock guide meeting will be available. This is an excellent opportunity to get a real “behind the scenes” look at what goes into a daily ski guide meeting in the Tetons. Black Diamond Jackson Hole, 6:30-8pm.
Saturday December 17thSanta’s Elf Workshop “Santa’s Elf Workshop” time and space this Saturday at Victor Elemtary. Snacks and table space provided free. Making cards, finishing up a knit or crochet project? Bring your computer and organize your digital photo or album. Be around creative people! Hands on demo of Creative Memories products. Free Make & Take cards and tags. 10am-4pm @ Victor Elementary. Call 307-413-5360 to confirm times and location.
Sunday, December 18Teton Valley Resort presents the Second Annual Sing-Along Breakfast With Santa Bring your singing voices because Santa is bringing his keyboard! Sing along while you enjoy a yummy holiday breakfast buffet prepared by Wanderlust Bistro. Seatings are 1 hour and 30 minutes (longer than last year!), so you have time for the unlimited mimosa bar and plenty of pictures. Before you leave, sit with Santa for a picture with our elf’s instant camera! Pictures turned into a memorable ornament. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. For more information contact Teton Valley Resort and/or Wanderlust Bistro.
Monday, December 19Loose Threads Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting Monthly quilt guild meeting where we share ideas, have show and tells, demo techniques and have a fun evening! Meetings are the on the 3rd Mondays of the month at the Senior Community Center — 60 S Main St, Driggs, at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, December 28Laundry Love Join us for Laundry Love from 5-7 pm on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the General Laundry Co. in Victor. What is Laundry Love? We provide the quarters and the detergent! Sponsored by St. John’s church in Jackson and the General Laundry Co. Bring your laundry and your friends, all are invited.
Saturday December 17thWoolstenhulme Live Nativity
Live Nativity at 1339 W 3000S Victor, ID. Live camel and other animals, actors in period costumes, sleigh rides, hoct cocoa and snacks. Come feel the spirirt of Christmas and experience the nativity like never before.
Tuesday December 20th-21stChristkindlmarkt at Pierre’s Theatre
A classic German tradition, The Christkindlmarkt, is coming to Victor, Idaho at Pierre’s Theatre. If you’d like to participate and show support for your community, mark your calendars for December 20th and 21st at Pierre’s Theatre! (A perfect time to grab last minute Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers!). Everyone at Pierre’s Theatre looks forward to seeing you there and wish a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all! 4pm-7pm.
Wednesday December 21st”Holiday Magic” Paint Night at West Side Yard
“Holiday Magic” at The West Side Yard 12/21 at 6:30. A great way to celebrate the holidays with friends by creating new memories! All presketched canvases, supplies and live demo instruction are included. Enjoy a great evening of creativity and tons of fun while being spoiled with the amazing hospitality of the West Side Yard! A 24-hour cancellation policy is gladly provided. Hope you can make it! To find out more or register call 208-270-0833 or go online directly to https://tetonvalleylocalart.com for more info.
Winter Solstice Party at The Tetonia Club
Live music by Strumbucket from 6pm-9pm. Homemade chili, cornbread, and brats. Prepare to party outside. There will be lots of things on fire.
Saturday January 14thCook and Book at Valley of the Tetons Library (Driggs)
Pick up a copy of our featured book, then join us for a discussion and cooking demonstration the following month at the Driggs branch and Makerspace.
We’ll be discussing: “Arsenic and Adobo” by Mia P. Manansala. We’ll be cooking: Lumpia (Filipino spring rolls) A RUSA Award-winning novel! The first book in a new culinary cozy series full of sharp humor and delectable dishes—one that might just be killer... To register please email t.alexander@votlib.org. 3-6 PM.
Wednesday, January 18Let’s Talk About It: The Humanity of Science & Technology Explore the what ifs, why’s and why nots of science and technology from a humanities perspective. Join us to read and discuss the personal, social, environmental and ethical implications of our modern advancements. January’s book is Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest by Susan Simard. 6:30 p.m., Driggs Branch. Registration is required. Sign up and borrow a book from a Valley of the Tetons Library branch or Alta Branch Library.
Saturday, January 28thSnow Plane Rally
The 2023 Dale Robson Memorial- Snow Plane Rally is scheduled for January 21st, 2023 from 9 AM until 12 NOON. But plan on coming at the beginning so you don’t miss seeing them! This is your chance to see some truly amazing machines and maybe even get a chance to ride in one!There will be hot drinks, cookies and doughnuts provided.Raffle prizes and Snow Plane swag will also be available for purchase. If you are interested in participating in this event, volunteering or if you have any questions, please call 208-456-2249 or email clerk@cityoftetonia.com.
