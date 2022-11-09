Wednesday, November 9
Alta Sit N Knit A space for Teton Valley Knitters and Crocheters. Do you love to knit but never find the time? Come join other fabric artists, a.k.a. procrastiknitters, for a sit-n-knit session at the Alta Branch library. Bring your latest knitting project and we’ll provide the space and time for you. 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Thursday, November 10
Storytelling at Foxtrot Fine Art On November 10th at 6:30, Foxtrot will be hosting a Valley Voices storytelling event titled “Still”. The gallery will be featuring still lifes at the time (hence the theme). There will be a $5 entry fee, all of which will go to Downtown Driggs Association. If you wish to share a story, please shoot an email to valleyvoices33@gmail.com
Alta Baby Time Baby Time is a weekly child-directed free play program at the Alta Branch Library, for children from birth through 24 months and their caregivers, with a short circle time at the end. Meet and make connections with other new parents and children. Space is limited. Please register at www.tclib.org/altababy. Noon to 1 p.m.
Friday, November 11TISA Gymnastics Fall Show Two performances to choose from this year: Fri Nov 11th @6:00pm or Sat, Nov 12th @11:00am. Buy a ticket for $10 from your favorite gymnast.
Saturday, November 12HAPI Trails Volunteer Orientation 11am — 1 pm at 308 Teton Saddleback Vistas. Once you turn into TSV, take the first left turn and drive across the big open parking lot. Please dress prepared for all kinds of weather, bring gloves and wear good boots. We will spend an hour or two getting to know the horses, feeding, checking water and fences. We like to think we are a ‘well oiled machine’ when it comes to the care of our horses, but do find there is always something that needs additional attention. We have orientations every 6 weeks, depending on the number of new volunteers that have signed. We will reach out again. You will need to visit our website (hapitrails.org) to complete the Volunteer Liability Form & Waiver.
Wednesday, November 16Let’s Talk About It: The Humanity of Science & Technology Explore the what ifs, why’s and why nots of science and technology from a humanities perspective. Join us to read and discuss the personal, social, environmental and ethical implications of our modern advancements. November’s book is Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro. 6:30 p.m., Driggs Branch. Registration is required. Sign up and borrow a book from a Valley of the Tetons Library branch or Alta Branch Library.
Eastern Idaho Public Health Screening Tour Eastern Idaho Public Health is touring the region to offer free health screenings including tests for Body Mass Index, Lipid (Cholesterol) Profiles, Blood Pressure, and Glucose levels. They will be at EIPH’s Driggs Office at 820 Valley Centre from 10am-3:15pm. Call 208-533-3149 to make a necessary appointment.
Thursday, November 17Alta Baby Time Baby Time is a weekly child-directed free play program at the Alta Branch Library, for children from birth through 24 months and their caregivers, with a short circle time at the end. Meet and make connections with other new parents and children. Space is limited. Please register at www.tclib.org/altababy. Noon to 1 p.m.
Friday, November 18Souper Bowl 2022 Please join Teton Arts for our annual Souper Bowl fundraiser. Those who feel comfortable to stay and eat can enjoy an in-person event while we will also have a “to-go” option for those still wishing to celebrate in small groups. Driggs City Center, 5-8 p.m.
Monday, November 21Loose Threads Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting Monthly quilt guild meeting where we share ideas, have show and tells, demo techniques and have a fun evening! Meetings are the on the 3rd Mondays of the month at the Senior Community Center — 60 S Main St, Driggs, at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, November 23Laundry Love Join us for Laundry Love from 5-7 pm on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the General Laundry Co. in Victor. What is Laundry Love? We provide the quarters and the detergent! Sponsored by St. John’s church in Jackson and the General Laundry Co. Bring your laundry and your friends, all are invited.
Thursday, December 1Alta Baby Time Baby Time is a weekly child-directed free play program at the Alta Branch Library, for children from birth through 24 months and their caregivers, with a short circle time at the end. Meet and make connections with other new parents and children. Space is limited. Please register at www.tclib.org/altababy. Noon to 1 p.m.
Saturday, December 3Free Family Climb at Teton Rock Gym Bring your family and climb for free. Gear and belay instruction will be available for free. 10am-noon
Monday, December 19Loose Threads Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting Monthly quilt guild meeting where we share ideas, have show and tells, demo techniques and have a fun evening! Meetings are the on the 3rd Mondays of the month at the Senior Community Center — 60 S Main St, Driggs, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.