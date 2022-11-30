SWOT Nov 21-Dec.1 menu.jpg

Wednesday, November 30TVCR ReAuction November 28th through December 4th

Check off your holiday shopping list while supproting Teton Valley’s Waste Reduction Ambassadors! We will have items from many of your favorite local buisnesses, nonprofits, and makers including the Velvet Moose, Barrels and Bins, Corner Drug, SWOT, Grand Targhee Resort, Valley Lumber, Redhouse Flowers, RAD Curbside, Teton Rock Gym, and many more! Help TVCR meet our year-end fundraising goal from the comfort of your own home. For more information, visit www.tetonrecycling.org.

