Wednesday, November 23
Laundry Love Join us for Laundry Love from 5-7 pm on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the General Laundry Co. in Victor. What is Laundry Love? We provide the quarters and the detergent! Sponsored by St. John’s church in Jackson and the General Laundry Co. Bring your laundry and your friends, all are invited.
Tuesday, November 29
Free Public Lecture. Jesus knew what he was talking about when he said, Love Your Enemies. Today’s world is so divided at times, politically, socially, religiously, on a global and national scale, all the way down to our individual lives. Learning to love those you disagree with or those who have harmed you is a powerful step to bring healing to your life. Giuli Nesi Tetreau, is a Christian Science healer and a member of the worldwide Christian Science Board of Lectureship. Livestream 7 pm MST at Christiansciencewy.org. Available online for the following 30 days. This lecture is sponsored by Christian Science Churches of Wyoming. All are welcome.
Thursday, December 1Alta Baby Time Baby Time is a weekly child-directed free play program at the Alta Branch Library, for children from birth through 24 months and their caregivers, with a short circle time at the end. Meet and make connections with other new parents and children. Space is limited. Please register at www.tclib.org/altababy. Noon to 1 p.m.
Friday, December 2Seed the Untold Story The University of Idaho Teton County Extension and Teton Food and Farm Coalition will gather at the UI Extension office in Driggs (building is just north of the tennis courts) and watch the critically acclaimed movie “Seed the Untold Story.” During the movie, we will have several locally grown seeds to process and clean. We also will have a seed exchange. Please bring your own brown bag lunch and any seeds you’d like to share with attendees. Extra seeds (non-patented) will also be brought to the Valley of the Teton’s Seed Library located at the Victor library branch. The showing and workshop runs from 11:30 am to 1:15 pm. There is no cost to attendees.
Thursday, December 8Valley Voices Come share stories of resilence at this Valley Voices storytelling session hosted by Highpoint Cider. The tales will be told starting at 6:30 PM. Admission is not a door fee, but instead attendees are required to bring a small donation in the form of diapers/pull-ups (3T-5T), oral hygiene products, shampoo, conditioner, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, paper towels, infant formula, deodorant, dishwasher detergent, dish soap, or warm blankets. The event benefits the Community Resource Center of Teton Valley.
Free Family Climb at Teton Rock Gym Bring your family and climb for free. Gear and belay instruction will be available for free. 10am-noon
Sunday, December 18thTeton Valley Resort presents the Second Annual Sing-Along Breakfast With Santa Bring your singing voices because Santa is bringing his keyboard! Sing along while you enjoy a yummy holiday breakfast buffet prepared by Wanderlust Bistro. Seatings are 1 hour and 30 minutes (longer than last year!), so you have time for the unlimited mimosa bar and plenty of pictures. Before you leave, sit with Santa for a picture with our elf’s instant camera! Pictures turned into a memorable ornament. Tickets must be purchased in advance online. For more information contact Teton Valley Resort and/or Wanderlust Bistro.
Monday, December 19Loose Threads Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting Monthly quilt guild meeting where we share ideas, have show and tells, demo techniques and have a fun evening! Meetings are the on the 3rd Mondays of the month at the Senior Community Center — 60 S Main St, Driggs, at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, December 28Laundry Love Join us for Laundry Love from 5-7 pm on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the General Laundry Co. in Victor. What is Laundry Love? We provide the quarters and the detergent! Sponsored by St. John’s church in Jackson and the General Laundry Co. Bring your laundry and your friends, all are invited.
Wednesday, January 18Let’s Talk About It: The Humanity of Science & Technology Explore the what ifs, why’s and why nots of science and technology from a humanities perspective. Join us to read and discuss the personal, social, environmental and ethical implications of our modern advancements. January’s book is Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest by Susan Simard. 6:30 p.m., Driggs Branch. Registration is required. Sign up and borrow a book from a Valley of the Tetons Library branch or Alta Branch Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.