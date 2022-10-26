See page B1 for Halloween events happening this week!
EICAP at SWOT Representatives from Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EICAP) will make a lunchtime presentation at the senior center on services offered to our area. This program already supports our congregate and home-delivered meals, but there are a number of other programs related to caregiving, health care, and housing that are or may soon be available to seniors in Teton County. Come to lunch at noon on the 26th to find out more about all of it then!
Thursday, October 27Medicare Annual Review at SWOT 12-1 p.m.- Information Table. 1-3 p.m.- Medicare Enrollment Workshop (presentation and Q&A). 3-4:30 p.m.- Annual Plan Review (individual consultations on changing or updating existing supplemental and Part D prescription drug plans). Offered by Medicare-certified, volunteer counselors in the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program, a service of the Idaho Department of Insurance.
Wildlife Brewing 19th Anniversary Party We are celebrating our anniversary!! Come beat the clock with us! Drafts start at $2.00 when we open at 4:00pm. Drafts go up FIFTY CENTS every half hour. Beer pong tourney! Costumes! Come celebrate 19 years with us!!
Suicide Prevention QPR Training We all have a role to play in preventing suicide. Learn the basics of what to do when someone you know is in crisis. Join the Mental Health Coalition in-person or online at 6 p.m. No experience or prior knowledge is necessary. Just a desire to help your neighbors. For more information and the Zoom link email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.
October Book Club at Tetonia Library Join your fellow “book-ies” on October 27th at 7pm for the October Book Club at the Tetonia Library! We will be discussing the book “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley. Please consider donating your copy to the Library when you are finished! See you there!
Friday, October 28Pizza and a Movie at SWOT Enjoy pizza and watch The Help with Seniors West of the Tetons. Friday, Oct. 30, 5:00 p.m. Register at tetonseniors.org so we know how much pizza to make!
Saturday, October 292022 Telemark Film Tour at the 22 Designs HQ Join TELE COLO for the premiere of the 2022 Telemark Film Tour at the 22 Designs HQ in Driggs! Grab your beverage of choice, your crew, and some snow stoke, because the telemark ski season is coming! Participate in a huge raffle, and...Be the first to see the newest telemark films ORANGE, Maybe Not., and That’s Life. Party Starts: 7 PM | Films: ~8 PM
Tuesday, November 1Teton Valley Online Farmers Market Support your local farmers! Jams, Lotions, Heirloom Apples, Bread and Cheese, Goat Milk Cheeses, Veggies, Pastured Pork and Beef, Eggs, Honey, Hummus, Pesto and More! Check out what’s available this week and place your order at tvfm.localfoodmarketplace.com. Please get your orders in before 6pm every Tuesday for pick up on Thursday.
Wednesday, November 2Teton Valley Community Contra Dance Teton County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building. 6:30-7, beginner’s workshop, 7-9:30, dancing. No partner needed. $10 suggested donation. Come on out to join the Teton Valley Community Contra Dance for connection, community, and good health! Presented by Golden Woodworking Downtown Driggs Association and Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley with special thanks to our sponsor Teton Valley Health!
Thursday, November 3
Alta Baby Time Baby Time is a weekly child-directed free play program at the Alta Branch Library, for children from birth through 24 months and their caregivers, with a short circle time at the end. Meet and make connections with other new parents and children. Space is limited. Please register at www.tclib.org/altababy. Noon to 1 p.m.
Library After Lunch: Lessons in Chemistry We hope you’ll join us for this daytime book discussion series at Valley of the Tetons Library. Enjoy, tea, biscuits, and lively conversation on Thursday, November 3, 1pm at the Victor Branch. We’ll be discussing “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. Complimentary books are available for pick up in Victor. No advance registration required — just drop in!
Maximize Your Effectiveness: How to Spend Your Time Efficiently and Effectively Join the Community Foundation for skill-building and a discussion about how to get your arms around the work and manage your workflow to maximize your efficiency and effectiveness. Most nonprofit organizations are both under-resourced and critically important. But that doesn’t mean you should drown in work. When you realize the work seems never-ending, the internal deadlines begin to evaporate, and your days start to get longer – you need to hit pause and consider how to do your work differently. Join us for skill-building and a discussion about how to get your arms around the work and manage your workflow to maximize your efficiency and effectiveness. 1-4:30 pm. Register at cftetonvalley.org.
