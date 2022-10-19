Wednesday, October 19
Laundry Love Join us for Laundry Love from 5-7 pm on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the General Laundry Co. in Victor (or the third Wednesday of October). What is Laundry Love? We provide the quarters and the detergent! Sponsored by St. John’s church in Jackson and the General Laundry Co. Bring your laundry and your friends, all are invited.
Let’s Talk About It: The Humanity of Science & Technology Explore the what ifs, why’s and why nots of science and technology from a humanities perspective. Join us to read and discuss the personal, social, environmental and ethical implications of our modern advancements. October’s book is Mama’s Last Hug by Frans de Waal. 6:30 p.m., Driggs Branch. Registration is required. Sign up and borrow a book from a Valley of the Tetons Library branch or Alta Branch Library.
4th Annual Driggs Scarecrow Contest — through October 31st Stroll around downtown Driggs to vote via QR code for your favorite scarecrow created by local Driggs businesses and nonprofits through October 31st. Vote and view scarecrow photos online at www.downtowndriggs.org. Brought to you by the nonprofit Downtown Driggs Association.
Thursday, October 20Alta Baby Time Baby Time is a weekly child-directed free play program at the Alta Branch Library, for children from birth through 24 months and their caregivers, with a short circle time at the end. Meet and make connections with other new parents and children. Space is limited. Please register at www.tclib.org/altababy. Noon to 1 p.m.
Suicide Prevention Taskforce Meeting All are invited to be part of our planning effort. No experience or prior knowledge is necessary. Just a desire to help your neighbors. Join the Mental Health Coalition in person or online at 5 p.m. For more information and the Zoom link email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com
Alta School Fall Festival Join us for our 2022 Fall Festival. Fun for the entire community! This is one of our biggest fundraisers for the year. We’ll have games, snacks, face painting, a soup cook-off, and more! Hope to see you there! 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Paint & Brews at Wildlife Brewing Join us Thursday October 20th for Paint & Brews! Nicolette Maw of @nicolettegmaw. www.artbyngm.com will be hosting and teaching an art night. All supplies will be provided. Come paint, learn, meet new people and more!! Starts at 6:00pm. Spots are limited. Sign up today! Dress up in your Halloween costume if you’d like.
Friday, October 21
Wash. Dry. READ. Repeat. General Laundry Storytime Valley of the Tetons Library and General Laundry Co. invite you to a special family storytime. Enjoy songs and stories while your linens tumble! 10 a.m.
Tetonia Elementary Fall Festival Please join us for the Tetonia Elementary Fall Festival this Friday! We have lots of amazing raffle items from our awesome local businesses. 5-8 p.m.
Saturday, October 22
DES and RUES Fall Festival Join us for our annual fall festival! There will be games and prizes, yummy concessions, a pumpkin carving contest and a silent auction! Driggs Elementary, 3-6 p.m. Hosted by DES PTO.
Trash Bash After a two year hiatus, Trash Bash is back! Teton Valley Community Recycling is excited to bring back this amazing community event. We will have our Valley famous “Trashion Show” with four categories: Youth, Couture, Reuse/Upcycled and Accessories. We will be serving beer and wine for purchase as well as some light refreshments. Mountain Roots will be serving pizza by the slice with toppings from local farms! Moose Creek Ranch, 5-8 p.m.
Disco for the Dead A night of ghostly tunes in the Highpoint Taproom! DJ’s Cut La Whut, Knew Jack & Eric Burba will be spinning tunes for all of the zombies, witches and werewolves in the Valley! We will be giving away prizes for the best costumes throughout the night! 21+, $15 at the door, 8 — 11:30pm
Teton Valley Halloween Festivities
Thursday, October 27
Tetonia Trunk-or-Treat Start the Halloween weekend off right with some trunk-or-treating at the Tetonia City Park. 6 p.m. until the candy runs out! Participating vehicles should arrive by 5:50.
Friday, October 28
Birds of Prey at Valley of the Tetons Library A free, bird-tastic educational event—just in time for Halloween! Meet some of TRC’s resident raptors and learn about birds of prey in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. We hope you can join us Friday, October 28, 5 p.m. at the Victor branch.
Victor Premiere of TGR’s Magic Hour and Halloween Party TGR is once again partnering with TVSEF for a Halloween fundraiser in Victor. Join us at Highpoint Cider for Magic Hour premiere and Halloween festivities for all ages. Party at 5, film at 7.
Saturday, October 29
3rd Annual Halloween Dog Costume Party Dress up your pups and bring them to the Victor Dog Park on Elm Street, Saturday October 29 at 10 a.m. There’s a costume contest! First Place will get a $25 gift card to Teton Tails, Second Place will get a $15 gift card to Teton Tails, and Third Place will get a $10 gift card to Teton Tails! To enter, all you have to do is show up with your dog in costume. We will have a voting table for guests and spectators to vote for their favorite dog costume by describing the costume and type of dog, and we will be tracking down the winners on Facebook once we count the votes after the party. No time or money to get your dog a costume? No problem! Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Your pups are more than welcome to simply come down and play while the humans get to enjoy the cuteness.
Let the Ghoul Times Roll: Victor PTO Halloween Carnival We’d love for you to join us at the Victor Elementary Halloween Carnival!! This is always a hit and our biggest fundraiser of the school year! Costume contest, photo booth, face painting, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, Spook Alley, and more! We’ll have a craft station with paint/color your own Halloween ornament, a new game “Lim-bone,” new prizes and tons of candy!! End the evening with a warm bowl of chili and cornbread! 2-4 p.m. @ VES.
Monday, October 31
Downtown Driggs Trick-or Treat and Kid’s Costume Contest — 3-5pm on October 31st Visit downtown Driggs for a safe and fun trick-or-treat experience with participating businesses and nonprofits. The Kids Costume Contest will be held at Mugler Plaza (next to Teton Thai) at 4:30pm. Presented by the nonprofit Downtown Driggs Association.
Victor Trick-or-Treating Hey parents!!! There will be Trick or Treating in downtown Victor on Monday, October 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.!!!
VTL Makerspace Hallow-teen Party Come join us at the Makerspace for a Hallow-teen party! The Makerspace will be open to all those 13+ for a spooky night of movies, crafts, and pizza! 6-8 p.m.
Brookside Hollow Trick or Treating Please park outside the entrance of Brookside Hollow in Victor and walk into the neighborhood. No non-resident traffic will be allowed. Please respect houses that are not participating. 6-9 p.m.
Voting Closes in the Fourth Annual Scarecrow Contest Downtown Driggs Association and the City of Victor are celebrating the spirit of the harvest once again this fall. Original Scarecrows created by local businesses and non-profits on display for three weeks from OCTOBER 9 – OCTOBER 31. CAST YOUR VOTE ONLINE BY HALLOWEEN at downtowndriggs.org or victorcityidaho.com. Winning Scarecrows will be announced online.
Sghetti at the Knotty Pine Halloween costume party featuring an entire set of your favorite 90s songs! 9 p.m., 21+, $20 advance tickets.
