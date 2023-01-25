January 25th
Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue Fundraiser: Join TCISAR for their Annual Fundraiser on February 25th from 6:00 to 10:00 pm at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor! There will be a silent auction and light appetizers from Three Peaks to enjoy along with live music by Derrik and the Dynamos! Adults — $45, Children 12 & Under — $15.
January 28th
Community Forum on the Law of Self Defense held by Teton and Bonneville Prosecuting Attorneys Offices’: see page A4 for complete details
Teton Fashion Exposé W/ Dj Echo And Cut La Whut: Is your fashion as high as the peaks you are baggin’? Do you spend more on aprés ski than you do on rent? Do you replace the word charcuterie with GnarChuterie? What gets waxed more, your eyebrows or your skis? Is your instagram account @HotTrash69 or something similar? Did you turn down a Gucci ad due to your brand loyalty at Pit Viper? Well... we have the party for you! Dj Echo and Cut la Whut will be layin down the most up to date, fashion forward music for your dancing pleasure. We will also be crowning the 2023 Steez McQueen & King on this evening of extravagance! We expect as much effort put into your outfit as you put into living #TheLife. ;-) $12 Adv. $15 Door. Saturday, January 28th. 8pm.
Valley Vendors workshop and sale at Victor Elementary. 3 Season Scrapbooks will be providing snacks and table space provided free. Making cards, finishing up a knit or crochet project? Bring your computer and organize your digital photo or album. Be around creative people! Hands on demo of Creative Memories products. Free Make & Take cards and tags. January 30 cards at the senior center and scrapbooks introduction. Call Deb Grove (307-413-5360) with questions.
January 29th
SheJumps x Teton Nordic Ski School: Join SheJumps and the ladies of Teton Nordic Ski School for a fun & social Nordic Ski Series in the Teton Valley! Feel free to join for one or all four events. All speeds welcomed! Skiers should be able to ski at least 3km of trail. Each session will start with a tip of the day, which you can work on throughout the session as you meet other participants and future ski partners. Both classic and Skate skis are encouraged! After the tip of the day, we will likely break into small groups based on ski style and speed. Each session will be 1.5 to 2 hours long. Note: This event series isn’t intended for people who haven’t skied before. If it’s your first-time nordic skiing or you are looking to learn, we recommend booking a lesson with Teton Nordic Ski School at https://www.tetonxc.com/.
February 9th
Paint and Brews at Wildlife Brewing: All paints, canvas, brushes, step-by-step instructions by Nicolette & everything you need are all included. Create your very own masterpiece to take home. Theme: Tetons. (pre sketched) Satisfy your other palate with the tasty Menu from the Wildlife Brewery. Reserve a spot & see you soon! Disclaimer: Clothes may get paint on them. www.artbyngm.com Instagram: @nicolettegmaw
February 13
Galentine’s Ski & Board Wax and Cold Snacks: Show up to meet and befriend your new ski partner while enjoying an evening of education at Habitat! The technicians on site will provide hands-on instruction on how to wax your own skis and boards. Register soon because space is limited to 15! Held at Habitat in Driggs. 5:45 PM — 8:00 PM. We welcome all women and girls (transgender and cisgender), as well as non-binary people. This event is for first-time waxers or seasoned wax professionals- we welcome all experience levels! $15.
February 25th
Boots and Belles Daddy Daugheter Dance: The Teton Valley Fair & Rodeo Royalty proudly presents the second annual Boots & Belles Daddy Daughter Dance! There will be raffle prizes, music, dancing, a photo booth and light dinner of Chili and Cinnamon rolls by a few of Teton Valleys favorite lunch ladies! Yum! Tickets will be available $15 per person or $10 per person for groups of 3 or more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase before the event and will be handed out at the door or available at the door the night of the event. Held at the Teton County Fairgrounds.
February 25/26
Teton Valley Skijoring “The Grand Showdown”: A horse and rider pull a skier or snowboarder at a fast pace through a race course that includes gates, jumps, and/or rings. Competitors race for cash and prizes based on the fastest time with fewest penalties. Saddle up and send it—it’s going to get real western around here! For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://tetonskijor.org.
