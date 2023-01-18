Wednesday, Jan. 18
Let’s Talk About It: The Humanity of Science & Technology: Explore the what ifs, why’s and why nots of science and technology from a humanities perspective. Join us to read and discuss the personal, social, environmental and ethical implications of our modern advancements. January’s book is Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest by Susan Simard. 6:30 p.m., Driggs Branch. Registration is required. Sign up and borrow a book from a Valley of the Tetons Library branch or Alta Branch Library.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Exceptional Board Fundraising Workshop—Community Foundation of Teton Valley: Join us for skill-building and discussion about how to create a culture of fundraising on your board, as well as a healthy and productive partnership between the Board and Executive Director that promotes sustainable fund development. Topics include clarifying Roles and cxpectations, specific ways the Board can and should participate in fundraising, systems and processes to guide execution, tips and tools you can start using tomorrow, and Peer-to-peer learning. 1pm-4pm. $30 at the Community Foundation of Teton Valley Office.
The Brewery Comedy Tour at Highpoint Cider: This stop is set to feature a lineup whose credits include top festivals, TV and major club appearances and takes top comedians who you’ve seen on TV and sends them out on the road to tell #jokes throughout the country. 7-8:30 PM. Tickets at Highpointcider.com.
Friday, Jan. 20
Teton Soil Conservation District Idaho Producer Workshop: We’ll be discussing precision ag technology, irrigation efficiency and no till strategies. Come have lunch we’d like to hear what you have to share. 10am-2pm. Free. Teton County Courthouse Comissioner’s Meeting Room.
Barrels and Bins Wine Tasting with Purveyors of Wine: Come enjoy a FREE early evening of tasty snacks and wines from Teton Valley’s own Purveyor Of Wines! Bring yourself, as many friends as you want and your stoke for trying new natural wines from around the world. 4-6pm.
Saturday, Jan. 21
The Laff Staff comedy imrov at Pierre’s Theatre: The Laff Staff is thrilled to return to Teton Valley on Saturday, January 21st after a 2 year hiatus. I am excited to start a new tradition at Pierre’s Theatre. Tickets are bound to sell out to purchase soon. PG13 is the general rating. Reach out with questions. 8pm-10pm. Tickets will sell fast.
Driggs Snowscapes Community Block Party and Awards Ceremony : This event will feature a NEW Quick Sculpt Competition from 1-2pm that involves up to 10 artists carving 4 ft tall snow blocks into any design of their choosing. Individual artists will have only one hour to complete their sculpture as the crowd watches. A $300 cash prize will be awarded to the winner of this event that will be judged by Bonnie Self, Executive Director of Community Foundation of Teton Valley. The main event juried competition awards ceremony takes place at 2:30pm during which teams will be presented with cash awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place as well as awards for People’s and Kids Choice, determined by public votes collected throughout the day. Attendees will also enjoy snow-inspired games for kids, local artisan booths and kids art-making stations inside the Geo Center, an interactive snow mural, a large snow slide, and non-profit and business sponsor booths with hot chocolate and cookies.
“Let it Snow” Snow Ball: Dance the night away during this whimsical winter celebration! $25 advance sale tickets, $30 at the door There are no physical tickets. After purchasing tickets online at downtowndriggs.org, simply check-in at the Snow Ball welcome table to gain entry. Live music by local Dixieland band Jackson 6. Savory appetizers and dessert buffet provided. Cash bar with Snow Ball signature cocktail from Grand Teton Distillery. Green screen Snowscapes photo booth. Outdoor space activated with fire pits, games, and a heated ‘adult beverage bus’. Costumes and extravagant attire encouraged—best dressed contest! Luxury raffle items to benefit Downtown Driggs Association. Glow in the dark activity booth. 6:30—10:00pm at West Side Yard.
Tuesdays Through January
Trivia at Highpoint Cider 7:30 PM join us for a night of free Trivia in the Highpoint Taproom! Harry Potter Trivia on the 31st.Thursday, Jan. 19th
Saturday, Jan 21
2023 Spud Chase Nordic Ski Race—Freestyle race will be 21K, 14K or 7K on the new Nordic Trails at the Teton Reserve Golf Course north of Victor. Part of the Wydaho Nordic Race Series. Start Times: 21 km - 10:00 a.m. 14 km - 10:00 a.m. 7 km - 10:00 a.m. 3 km - 10:02 a.m. 1/2 km - 10:02 a.m. The post-race lunch will begin at 11:30 AM. Awards will begin at 12:00 p.m. More info can be found at https://jhnordic.com/events/2023-spud-chase-nordic-ski-race/.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Snow Plane Rally: The 2023 Dale Robson Memorial- Snow Plane Rally is scheduled for January 21st, 2023 from 9 AM until 12 NOON. But plan on coming at the beginning so you don’t miss seeing them! This is your chance to see some truly amazing machines and maybe even get a chance to ride in one!There will be hot drinks, cookies and doughnuts provided.Raffle prizes and Snow Plane swag will also be available for purchase. If you are interested in participating in this event, volunteering or if you have any questions, please call 208-456-2249 or email clerk@cityoftetonia.com.
Valley Vendors workshop and sale at Victor Elementary. 3 Season Scrapbooks will be providing snacks and table space provided free. Making cards, finishing up a knit or crochet project? Bring your computer and organize your digital photo or album. Be around creative people! Hands on demo of Creative Memories products. Free Make & Take cards and tags. January 30 cards at the senior center and scrapbooks introduction. Call Deb Grove (307-413-5360) with questions
February 25/26
Teton Valley Skijoring “The Grand Showdown”: A horse and rider pull a skier or snowboarder at a fast pace through a race course that includes gates, jumps, and/or rings. Competitors race for cash and prizes based on the fastest time with fewest penalties. Saddle up and send it—it’s going to get real western around here! For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://tetonskijor.org.
