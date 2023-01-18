SWOT Nov 21-Dec.1 menu.jpg

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Let’s Talk About It: The Humanity of Science & Technology: Explore the what ifs, why’s and why nots of science and technology from a humanities perspective. Join us to read and discuss the personal, social, environmental and ethical implications of our modern advancements. January’s book is Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest by Susan Simard. 6:30 p.m., Driggs Branch. Registration is required. Sign up and borrow a book from a Valley of the Tetons Library branch or Alta Branch Library.

