Wednesday, Jan. 12th
Valley Voices at Highpoint Cider At 6:30pm this Thursday, January 12th, Valley Voices will be partnering with Seniors West of the Tetons (SWOT) to bring you “Second Wind” at Highpoint Cider. There will be a $5 entry fee, all of which will be donated to SWOT. We hope you can make it and be part of the evening’s stories and community. If you are interested in sharing a story, please feel free to shoot us an email or send us a message on Instagram (@Valleyvoices33).
Saturday Jan. 14th
Cook and Book at Valley of the Tetons Library (Driggs) Pick up a copy of our featured book, then join us for a discussion and cooking demonstration the following month at the Driggs branch and Makerspace.
We’ll be discussing: “Arsenic and Adobo” by Mia P. Manansala. We’ll be cooking: Lumpia (Filipino spring rolls) A RUSA Award-winning novel! The first book in a new culinary cozy series full of sharp humor and delectable dishes—one that might just be killer... To register please email t.alexander@votlib.org. 3-6 PM.
Monday, January 16th
Driggs Snowscapes The Downtown Driggs Association will be kicking off it’s annual snowscapes competition and competitors will have until January 20th to complete their scupltures! Stop by the Driggs plaza to see the teams in action!
Tuesdays Though January
Trivia at Highpoint Cider 7:30 PM join us for a night of free Trivia in the Highpoint Taproom! Harry Potter Trivia on the 31st.
Wednesday, Jan. 18th
Let’s Talk About It: The Humanity of Science & Technology Explore the what ifs, why’s and why nots of science and technology from a humanities perspective. Join us to read and discuss the personal, social, environmental and ethical implications of our modern advancements. January’s book is Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest by Susan Simard. 6:30 p.m., Driggs Branch. Registration is required. Sign up and borrow a book from a Valley of the Tetons Library branch or Alta Branch Library.
Thursday, Jan. 19th
The Brewery Comedy Tour at Highpoint Cider: This stop is set to feature a lineup whose credits include top festivals, TV and major club appearances and takes top comedians who you’ve seen on TV and sends them out on the road to tell #jokes throughout the country. 7-8:30 PM. Tickets at Highpointcider.com.
Saturday, Jan. 21st
The Laff Staff comedy imrov at Pierre’s Theatre: The Laff Staff is thrilled to return to Teton Valley on Saturday, January 21st after a 2 year hiatus. I am excited to start a new tradition at Pierre’s Theatre. Tickets are bound to sell out to purchase soon. PG13 is the general rating. Reach out with questions. 8pm-10pm. Tickets will sell fast.
Driggs Snowscapes Community Block Party and Awards Ceremony : This event will feature a NEW Quick Sculpt Competition from 1-2pm that involves up to 10 artists carving 4 ft tall snow blocks into any design of their choosing. Individual artists will have only one hour to complete their sculpture as the crowd watches. A $300 cash prize will be awarded to the winner of this event that will be judged by Bonnie Self, Executive Director of Community Foundation of Teton Valley. The main event juried competition awards ceremony takes place at 2:30pm during which teams will be presented with cash awards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place as well as awards for People’s and Kids Choice, determined by public votes collected throughout the day. Attendees will also enjoy snow-inspired games for kids, local artisan booths and kids art-making stations inside the Geo Center, an interactive snow mural, a large snow slide, and non-profit and business sponsor booths with hot chocolate and cookies.
“Let it Snow” Snow Ball: Dance the night away during this whimsical winter celebration! $25 advance sale tickets, $30 at the door There are no physical tickets. After purchasing tickets online at downtowndriggs.org, simply check-in at the Snow Ball welcome table to gain entry. Live music by local Dixieland band Jackson 6. Savory appetizers and dessert buffet provided. Cash bar with Snow Ball signature cocktail from Grand Teton Distillery. Green screen Snowscapes photo booth. Outdoor space activated with fire pits, games, and a heated ‘adult beverage bus’. Costumes and extravagant attire encouraged—best dressed contest! Luxury raffle items to benefit Downtown Driggs Association. Glow in the dark activity booth. 6:30—10:00pm at West Side Yard.
Saturday, Jan. 28th
Snow Plane Rally: The 2023 Dale Robson Memorial- Snow Plane Rally is scheduled for January 21st, 2023 from 9 AM until 12 NOON. But plan on coming at the beginning so you don’t miss seeing them! This is your chance to see some truly amazing machines and maybe even get a chance to ride in one!There will be hot drinks, cookies and doughnuts provided.Raffle prizes and Snow Plane swag will also be available for purchase. If you are interested in participating in this event, volunteering or if you have any questions, please call 208-456-2249 or email clerk@cityoftetonia.com.
Valley Vendors workshop and sale at Victor Elementary. Creative Memories will be providing snacks and table space provided free. Making cards, finishing up a knit or crochet project? Bring your computer and organize your digital photo or album. Be around creative people! Hands on demo of Creative Memories products. Free Make & Take cards and tags. January 30 cards at the senior center and scrapbooks introduction. Call Deb grove (307-413-5360) to confirm.
