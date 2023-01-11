SWOT Nov 21-Dec.1 menu.jpg

Wednesday, Jan. 12th

Valley Voices at Highpoint Cider At 6:30pm this Thursday, January 12th, Valley Voices will be partnering with Seniors West of the Tetons (SWOT) to bring you “Second Wind” at Highpoint Cider. There will be a $5 entry fee, all of which will be donated to SWOT. We hope you can make it and be part of the evening’s stories and community. If you are interested in sharing a story, please feel free to shoot us an email or send us a message on Instagram (@Valleyvoices33).

