Wednesday, Jan. 4th

Join the Teton Valley Community Contra Dance fun the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month through March 2023. At the Teton County Idaho Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall, 1413 Hwy 33 in Driggs. The turn into the Fairgrounds is just north of the Super 8 Hotel. Enjoy live traditional music by wonderful local musicians as a contra dance caller leads you through the dance moves. No partner is needed, just bring your dancing shoes! A suggested $10 donation per person goes to support the musicians. Brought to you by Golden Woodworking, Downtown Driggs Association, and Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley in partnership with Teton Valley Health. Dancing begins at 6:30 PM.

