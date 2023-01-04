Join the Teton Valley Community Contra Dance fun the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month through March 2023. At the Teton County Idaho Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall, 1413 Hwy 33 in Driggs. The turn into the Fairgrounds is just north of the Super 8 Hotel. Enjoy live traditional music by wonderful local musicians as a contra dance caller leads you through the dance moves. No partner is needed, just bring your dancing shoes! A suggested $10 donation per person goes to support the musicians. Brought to you by Golden Woodworking, Downtown Driggs Association, and Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley in partnership with Teton Valley Health. Dancing begins at 6:30 PM.
Thursday, Jan. 5th
Paint and Cyder, Highpoint Cider Paint and sip hosted by Cy Whitling. $20 gets you all the supplies and instruction needed to paint 3 pre-drawn holiday cards. Ruthless critique included if you desire. Or Cy can be nice. Or Cy can just be quiet and let you paint. No artistic skill required, but if you have a bad attitude you might have to do push-ups. 5:30-7:30 PM.
Friday, Jan. 6th
Bingo returns to Highpoint Cider: An hour of 5 rounds of BINGO in the Highpoint Taproom! Highlighting different local Nonprofits! Free to enter—with an option for cash gifts for the highlighted Nonprofit of the evening! Highlighted Nonprofit—Teton Valley Foundation. 6:30-7:30 PM.
Sunday, Jan. 8th
Teton Ridge Classic, Grand Targhee Resort: {div class=”x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xdj266r”}The Teton Ridge Classic is back at Grand Targhee Resort for one final year. Join us to celebrate 20 years of this classic Classic Nordic Ski race. {/div}
{div class=”x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r x1vvkbs xtlvy1s”}Race partners include Madshus, Streubel Physical Therapy, Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation and Teton Valley Trails & Pathways. 10 AM. For signup info visit tetonridgeclassic.com{/div}
Saturday Jan. 14th
Cook and Book at Valley of the Tetons Library (Driggs): Pick up a copy of our featured book, then join us for a discussion and cooking demonstration the following month at the Driggs branch and Makerspace.
We’ll be discussing: “Arsenic and Adobo” by Mia P. Manansala. We’ll be cooking: Lumpia (Filipino spring rolls) A RUSA Award-winning novel! The first book in a new culinary cozy series full of sharp humor and delectable dishes—one that might just be killer... To register please email t.alexander@votlib.org. 3-6 PM.
Wednesday, Jan. 18th
Let’s Talk About It: The Humanity of Science & Technology Explore the what ifs, why’s and why nots of science and technology from a humanities perspective. Join us to read and discuss the personal, social, environmental and ethical implications of our modern advancements. January’s book is Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest by Susan Simard. 6:30 p.m., Driggs Branch. Registration is required. Sign up and borrow a book from a Valley of the Tetons Library branch or Alta Branch Library.
Thursday, Jan. 19th
The Brewery Comedy Tour at Highpoint Cider: This stop is set to feature a lineup whose credits include top festivals, TV and major club appearances and takes top comedians who you’ve seen on TV and sends them out on the road to tell #jokes throughout the country. 7-8:30 PM. Tickets at Highpointcider.com.
Saturday, Jan. 21st
“Let it Snow” Snow Ball: Dance the night away during this whimsical winter celebration! $25 advance sale tickets, $30 at the door There are no physical tickets. After purchasing tickets online, simply check-in at the Snow Ball welcome table to gain entry. Live music by local Dixieland band Jackson 6. Savory appetizers and dessert buffet provided. Cash bar with Snow Ball signature cocktail from Grand Teton Distillery. Green screen Snowscapes photo booth. Outdoor space activated with fire pits, games, and a heated ‘adult beverage bus’. Costumes and extravagant attire encouraged—best dressed contest! Luxury raffle items to benefit Downtown Driggs Association. Glow in the dark activity booth. 6:30—10:00pm at West Side Yard.
January 27-29th
Teton Valley Skijor: Come watch Skijoring, the fastest and most furious display of speed across the whole winter! Teams of two will complete a course at Tributary in Driggs. Horses will be pulling skiers and snowboarders down straightaways, through corners, and over jumps. Post race awards held the 28th and 29th, for more ifor go to tetonskijor.org.
Saturday, Jan. 28th
Snow Plane Rally: The 2023 Dale Robson Memorial- Snow Plane Rally is scheduled for January 21st, 2023 from 9 AM until 12 NOON. But plan on coming at the beginning so you don’t miss seeing them! This is your chance to see some truly amazing machines and maybe even get a chance to ride in one!There will be hot drinks, cookies and doughnuts provided.Raffle prizes and Snow Plane swag will also be available for purchase. If you are interested in participating in this event, volunteering or if you have any questions, please call 208-456-2249 or email clerk@cityoftetonia.com.
Valley Vendors workshop and sale at Victor Elemtary. Creative Memories will be providing snacks and table space provided free. Making cards, finishing up a knit or crochet project? Bring your computer and organize your digital photo or album. Be around creative people! Hands on demo of Creative Memories products. Free Make & Take cards and tags. January 30 cards at the senior center and scrapbooks introduction. Call Deb grove (307-413-5360) to confirm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.