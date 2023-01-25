Rising over 11,000 feet in 15 miles, there lies a peak in California near the infamous Badwater Basin, the lowest (and hottest) elevation in the United States.

Telescope peak, named for its expansive views that stretch over 100 miles in certain directions, towers over the rest of Death Valley National Park.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.