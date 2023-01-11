The Teton High wrestling team is so far, so good as it battles through the adversity of another season.
4 wrestlers remain unbeaten so far this year: Ryker Fullmer (170 lbs, Jr., 10-0), Treyton Kllingler (106 lbs, Sr., 20-0), Max Atchley, (132 lbs, Defending State Champion, Jr, 13-0), and Jace Warsinske (138 lbs, Sr. 12-0).
As it is in such a demanding, physical sport, injuries and illnesses have taken their toll. Atchley is currently down with a shoulder injury, and Fullmer and Warsinske are both a bit hampered by injury or illness.
Kllingler is the only undefeated wrestler to have avoided injury or illness so far, which has contributed to him being 20-0.
“He’s just been going in and dominating kids,” said Coach James Fullmer. “He has been wrestling tough, he has to work a little bit to get his weight to 98. That isn’t something that he has had to deal with in the past but he has been wrestling tough.”
This is Fullmer’s first year in charge of the team, and he remains positive over the start to the season wrestlers have had, even with the adversity.
“We started out strong, we got a few injuries and illnesses going on right now that we have to get taken care of. Overall though, we’re wrestling strong and looking tough,” said Fullmer.
Fullmer has also been impressed with Remy Baler at 17-2 in a very competitive 120 lb. weight class, as well as heavyweights Robbie McCashland and Zach Moss.
“(Baler) is in one of the hardest weight classes in the state, but he’s wrestling pretty tough,” said Fullmer. “Zach Moss and Robbie McCashland are both working pretty hard. I talk about practice a lot, but it is hard on them. We have some tough practices, and they are pushing through and working hard this year.”
Fullmer noted that practices have been tougher this year for everyone.
“There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes,” said Fullmer. “As a whole, we just try to have a good attitude and have the kids come in and try hard to work hard. So far, I think we have done that. I think they are having fun in the room. The practices are harder and more fast-paced, which I think they enjoy.”
Ryker Fullmer, in a rebound year this season after losing an undefeated record in the 152 lb. state final last year, has had some injury woes but is still yet to lose. After a strong first-place finish in Buhl last weekend, Ryker looks to have turned a corner.
“He took about 6 weeks off (after a torn MCL in pre-season), he missed the first part of the season. In Buhl he wrestled some of the top kids in the State, the number 2 seeded kid in 3A and the number 3 seeded kid in 3A, and pinned both of them, just dominated,” said James, also Ryker’s father.
The Buhl invitational, in its 49th year, is one of the top tournaments of the regular season, along with the upcoming Tiger-Grizz invitational.
“Buhl means a lot because there are lots of kids that we’re going to see at the State tournament,” said Fullmer. “Seeding criteria, stuff like that that really matters in Buhl. It is good to start getting wins and to start knowing where the competition stands. We need to make them be on the offense and make them try to figure out how to beat us.“
With a full lineup, Fullmer is still hopeful of a strong team showing at state, where only individuals were sent last year.
“Coming into this season, I knew we had the capability of coming in and placing at State as a team. We have quality wrestlers all the way through,” said Fullmer.
Another component of this year’s team that is impressive is the girls’ side, with senior Louisa Araujo sporting an impressive 11-4 record along with freshman Amanda Emar at 7-2. Fullmer has seen some great chemistry between the two.
“She and Lousia work good in the wrestling room and are looking tough,” said Fullmer. “Amanda has come in, she is real physical. She has done Ju-jitsu before (joining) which has helped. This is her first year, however, and it’s a learning curve.”
Fullmer has been very impressed with the direction of the girls’ side of the sport.
“The girls’ sport on the whole has exploded, I think there are 650 girls or something in the state this year, they have a 16 competitor bracket at state now. The same as the boys, which is awesome,” said Fullmer. “We have younger girls that are coming up that are looking up to them that will bring up more girls in the future.”
Fullmer was also impressed with the confidence last fall’s football team has inspired in the wrestling program, mentioning how that team sets the tone for winter athletics.
“As a whole, the football program, everything follows behind the football program. They kind of set the momentum for the year. They came out and did great this year, which provided a spark to everything, basketball, wrestling, the community in general,” said Fullmer. “You talk to any football coach, they always want wrestlers on their team because they are great tacklers.”
Teton has also had more home duals and competitions this year, which provide a myriad of benefits for the program.
“Wrestling is a sport that a lot of people don’t understand. It is tough to get kids recruited and people involved when you don’t have home events. The more home events we have, the more people can get involved,” said Fullmer.
Mentioning the past powerhouse teams of old, Fullmer is hoping that more home events can power the program back to those levels of success.
“We want to grow the sport in the valley,” said Fullmer. “In the past, we were a powerhouse, and we just need more numbers to get back to where we were. That takes home events.”
Teton will have two more home events this year, with a double dual (with American Falls, Marsh Valley, and Malad) on January 18th and a league dual (South Fremont) on February 9th to close out the regular season.
Districts will also be held at Teton this year in the middle of February before the state tournament, which will be held on the 23-25th of February. Stay tuned for more wrestling coverage from the TVN.
