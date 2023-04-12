7,851 feet.
That is the height above sea level that Grand Targhee Resort lies.
On Saturday, April 8th, that 1.48 miles of elevation might as well have been nonexistent.
The Teton Surf Classic was back after a year’s hiatus.
Mostly a celebration and partly a competition, the event is, by any measure, the most unique shindig at Targhee of the winter.
Snowcats, in place of swells, shaped the waves that made up the course shaped by lead builder Chris Cracraft. Cracraft led a team of two snowcats, one excavator, and 2-4 crew members with rakes on a three-day mission to build the surf.
To bring the waves to Targhee however, the work starts well before the build begins.
“It’s been all season pretty much just farming snow, getting it all ready so when it came time to build, it’s all here and ready to go,” said Cracraft. “This natural snow is perfect, top to bottom.”
Cracraft was helped by an abundance of snowfall this season, with GTR having seen a reported 578” on the winter. A notable 40” storm also came just a few weeks before the first build day, with all that snow helping provide more than enough material for crews to build with.
“When it buries the park, it’s a good thing for the people that are out skiing, but a bad thing for us since it’s more work,” said Cracraft. “It’s been pretty crazy around here, people are joking that it’s January 95th.”
Cracraft and crew ended up clearing all that snow, shaping a bevy of banked turns, vertical walls, jumps, rollers, and, at the bottom, an 80-foot wide bowl complete with a tunnel for easy exit. Skateboarding and Surfing were the primary inspiration for Cracraft and crew.
“It embraces the surfing theme of this event, as well as snowboarding. I mean, it’s where it started. We’re taking those two and just trying to turn it into snow and have it rideable for people on snowboards,” said Cracraft.
The result of that was an easily approachable course that all 120-ish riders in the line-up standing above could interpret any which way they could.
Local ripper Ethan Shaw, also a coach for the Grand Targhee Ski and Snowboard Education Foundation and Surf Classic Rider, spoke of how that interpretation led to fun for all ages. Shaw coaches riders from 6 to 18 years old.
“It inspires the youth, it inspires the top-level riders, and it just makes me super happy as a snowboarder in this community to be like, man, we have this event where every rider can come,” said Shaw. “All the little kids loved it and all the teenagers that I coach, too.”
“We had some 7 to 8-year-old girls who have never put a bib on in their whole entire life. And one of the girls on my team literally said that this was so fun for her first contest, and I could tell the look on her face that she was stoked and it made her want to do more,” said Shaw.
Poaching the course mid-session was rampant, almost encouraged, and judging was not based on a point system, but instead on overall impression.
Snowboarders, am I right?
Everyone was hangin’ loose, and although the weather was anything but stable, flying high as well.
Teton locals and snowboarding legends Rob Kingwill and Bryan Iguchi were in attendance for the event, with Kingwill helping conceptualize the event and Iguchi having his son Milo ride in it.
Kingwill, the U.S. Open halfpipe winner in 1998 (back when halfpipes were hand dug, style was king, and the so-called ‘spin-to-win’ era in snowboarding had yet to begin) talked about how the event prioritizes a mellow atmosphere where fun is priority number one.
“At the end of the day, events like this are just truly fun, focused on fun, and you’re able to push yourself and just be inspired by each other. That’s what snowboarding has always been about, riding together,” said Kingwill. “For me, events like the Surf Classic are the heart and soul of snowboarding. It inspires me to push myself a little harder,” said Kingwill.
Kingwill was stoked to see both sides of the Tetons come together for the Surf Classic while riding with his friends and making new ones.
“It’s so great to see the whole community of Jackson and Targhee come together for events like this,” said Kingwill. “There were moments today where I was just sessioning with all my friends, plus all the kids coming up, and it opens up access to all the generations to hang out together and really ride together and push each other.”
Kingwill also saw that, no matter the style of rider, the course offered the perfect place for common ground.
“Slopestyle and snowboard competitions are always evolving. There is always kind of this dichotomy between the freeriders and the freestylers,” said Kingwill. “Turning is actually a big part of all that and that style and getting into transitions is really important.”
“It (the Surf Classic) is not just who hits the jumps the best, it’s about overall fluidity and connection. That’s a really core value for snowboarding where, you know, kids come to this event and it makes that nice transition between the two sides of riding,” said Kingwill.
Shaw echoed that sentiment, summing the day up as the perfect grassroots event to grow interest in an activity that balances between art and sport.
“This contest shows everybody that snowboarding is bigger than all the spins, all the tricks that you can learn or whatever. It’s all about just being there with your homies and just trying to give off good energy. It’s amazing that here in the Tetons we have a contest that can bring any type of snowboarder here. It doesn’t matter how good you are, the level you’re at, it’s just more of a community thing,” said Shaw. “It just brought snowboarders together. And that’s what snowboarding is supposed to be.”
